Estep decides violations of probation cases

Judge Robert Estep decided several violations of probation cases during hearings in Claiborne County Sessions Court.

Aketon L. Singleton, 26, was initially charged with failure to report to probation, to submit to random drug screenings, to complete an alcohol and drug assessment and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees while on probation. Singleton picked up new charges in July for possession of methamphetamine, a schedule II drug, and accessory after the fact. She was granted a flattened sentence of 11 months, 29 days at 75 percent confinement. This sentence runs concurrently with other ones.

Dustin L. Ellison, 30, charged with failure to report to probation and for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees while on probation, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days at 75 percent confinement. Ellison was given credit for any jail time already served. This case runs consecutively to another one.

Sheila Dummett, 50, was charged with the manufacture and possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell and deliver, resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia while on probation. Dummett was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 60 days confinement. She was given credit for 24 days of jail time already served. Dummett was ordered to begin payment of at least $150 per month in court costs, fines and supervision fees within 30 days after release from jail. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.

Donovan T. Wilson, 25, was initially charged with failure to report to probation, to submit to random drug screenings, to complete an anger management court and for nonpayment of court costs and supervision fees while on probation. Wilson picked up the new charge of driving on a revoked license while on probation. He was sentenced to an additional six months ETHRA supervised probation with 53 days confinement. Wilson was given credit for 53 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs, fines and supervision fees.

Jessica Marie Parker Golden, 37, was initially charged with failure to report to probation, for nonpayment of court costs, fines and supervision fees and for failure of her first drug screening for amphetamines, methamphetamine, THC and benzos while on probation. Parker-Golden was also charged with possession of a schedule II drugs, theft under $1,000 and possession of drug paraphernalia while on probation. She was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with 20 days confinement. Parker-Golden was given credit for 15 days of jail time already served. She must pay at least $100 per month in court costs, fines and supervision fees. She is barred from contact with her victim and must stay at least 1,000 ft. away from any place the victim is likely to be. This case runs concurrently with prior ones.

Brian Gambrel, 22, charged with failure of a first drug screening for THC, was sentenced to remain on supervised probation with six days of confinement. Gambrel was granted permission to serve his jail time on consecutive weekends. He was ordered to attend counseling as recommended by his alcohol and drug assessment.