Estep processes plea agreements

Judge Robert Estep processed several plea agreements during hearings in Claiborne County Sessions Court.

Jackie Brooks, 44, charged with assault, was granted a deferred judgment of one year and sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation. Brooks must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and is barred from any contact with his victims. He forfeits any evidence seized in connection with the crime.

James Morgan, 42, charged with driving under the influence, theft under $1,000 and three counts of driving on a revoked or suspended license, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with seven days confinement. Morgan was given credit for seven days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. Morgan is barred from any contact with his victim and must remain at least 1,000 feet way from his victim’s property. Restitution will be determined during a hearing on Jan. 18.

Justin Dean Shouse, 34, charged with driving under the influence and possession of a hand gun, was sentenced to two years of ETHRA supervised probation with 20 days confinement. Shouse was given credit for two days of jail time already served. He must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel and complete a Vivatrol Assessment. As a condition of his probationary status, Shouse was ordered to pay all court costs and fines in full the day of his hearing. He is eligible for unsupervised probation once found fully compliant. His driver’s license is revoked per the Department of Safety.

Justin Stanley Daniels, 35, charged with driving under the influence, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days TDOC supervised probation with 90 days confinement. Daniels was given credit for 29 days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and complete a Vivatrol Assessment. Daniels must also attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked for one year.

John T. Collins, 18, charged with under-aged driving while impaired and reckless driving, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with one day confinement. Collins was given credit for one day of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and must attend the MADD Victim Impact Panel. His driver’s license is revoked per the Department of Safety.

Crystal Suzanne Payne, 30, charged with reckless driving, was sentenced to six months unsupervised probation. As a condition of her probationary status, Payne must pay all court costs and fines in full by March 22.

Billy L. Ramsey, 27, charged with possession of methamphetamine and evading arrest, was sentenced to an effective two years ETHRA supervised probation with 39 days confinement. Ramsey was given credit for 29 days of jail time already served. Ramsey must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines.

David Brooks, 51, charged with violation of community supervision for life, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days unsupervised probation with 30 days confinement. Brooks was granted jail service on consecutive weekends. He must pay at least $50 per month in court costs.

Craig Steven Goins, 38, charged with vandalism under $1,000 and public intoxication, was sentenced to a concurrent 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with six days confinement. Goins was given credit for six days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $100 per month in court costs and fines and $150 in restitution to his victim.

Zachary Elijah Tarter, 20, charged with theft under $1,000, was sentenced to 11 months, 29 days ETHRA supervised probation with ten days confinement. Tarter was given credit for ten days of jail time already served. He must pay at least $75 per month in court costs and fines and forfeits $75 to the Economic Crime Fund. Tarter is barred from the Walmart property.