LMU Players to hold auditions for Twelfth Night

The Lincoln Memorial University (LMU) Players will host auditions for its spring production of Twelfth Night, Jan. 11-12 and Jan. 15-16. Auditions are open to LMU students, faculty and the surrounding community.

Twelfth Night is a comedy by William Shakespeare about twins, Viola and Sebastian, who are separated in a shipwreck. Viola falls in love with Duke Orsino, who in turn is in love with the Countess Olivia. Countess Olivia falls in love with Viola who has disguised herself as a man, Cesario.

The auditions will take place in the Sam and Sue Mars Performing Arts Center in the Duke Hall of Citizenship from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. A one-minute monologue (preferably Shakespeare) and a song should be prepared for the auditions. Sample monologues will be available for cold reads in the event someone has not prepared one. All levels of experience in theater are welcome. The production also seeks children, ages 12 or older, for roles.

Performance dates are set for April 13-22. Rehearsals will begin Jan. 29. For more information contact Assistant Professor of Theater and Technical Director Joe Gill at 423-869-6265 or by email at joseph.gill@LMUnet.edu. A sign-up sheet is available outside of Avery Hall room 112.