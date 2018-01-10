DEADLINE: The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net.

Indian Creek Baptist Church

Indian Creek Baptist Church will have a second Sunday night singing Jan. 14 at 6 p.m. featuring the Worick Family and Shelia Bailey. Everyone is welcome.

Midway Baptist Church

The Heavenly Heirs, David, Jennifer and George, will be singing Jan. 14 beginning at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy the wonderful music. We look forward to seeing you. Ronnie Pressnell, pastor; Kenny Trent, assoc. pastor; Jason Miracle, youth pastor.

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church welcomes everyone to Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening service at 6 p.m. The King James Version Bible is used. The church is located at 1250 Pine Hill Road. Rev. Terry Herrell, pastor.

Free Drug Testing Kits

The Stand in the Gap Coalition (SIGCO) is a 501(c)(3) faith-based organization and is providing free saliva-based drug testing kits with instructions. They are called Give Me a Reason (GMAR) kits. Anyone with questions about or needing to obtain GMAR kits or anyone interested in getting involved with SIGCO or volunteering in the office, with the jail ministry or any other ministry can stop by the Stand in the Gap Coalition office, located at 502 Pennlyn Ave. in Cumberland Gap. It is open on Mondays from 1-5:30 p.m. For more information you may also call 423-300-1302 and leave a message, email standntgap@gmail.com or mail P.O. Box 530, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.

Chapel of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Chapel of the Good Shepherd, the only Lutheran Church in Union County, holds worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in the Sharps Chapel Community Center, 1542 Sharps Chapel Road. For more information phone 865-279-1279, or visit chapelofthegoodshepherd@outlook.com

Appalachian Aglow

Appalachian Aglow meets bi-monthly at the home of Lisa Leonard in New Tazewell. If interested, call 865-585-0091 for directions and information.

Christ the King Catholic Church

Christ the King Catholic Church welcomes the new pastor, Father Ray Powell. Mass schedule is Sunday at noon and Thursdays at 10 a.m. The church is located at 816 Blue Top Road, Tazewell.

Claiborne County Ministerial Association

Pastors and preachers of Claiborne County, the Claiborne County Ministerial Association needs your help. We now only have a few members. We do volunteer chaplain work at Claiborne Medical Center and 15-minute Daily Devotions on WNTT Radio. If God leads you to be a part of this ministry, we meet once a month at the Claiborne Medical Center conference room on the fourth Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. For further information call 865-585-7112. President, Kenny Clark.

Dogwood Heights Baptist Church

Weekly services at Dogwood Heights Baptist Church include: Tis So Sweet Café Worship, Sunday from 8:30-9:45 a.m.; Sunday School at 10 a.m.; Worship Service at 11 a.m.; Evening Worship at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening – Bible Study at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited. Pastor, Travis Pressnell, Youth Pastor, Charlie Longworth.

FBC Deaf and Hearing Impaired Worship

The addition of a deaf interpreter for the Sunday morning worship service has brought a new ministry to First Baptist Church in New Tazewell. To learn more, call 423-626-5401 or visit at 814 Buchanan Road, next to Laurel Manor Nursing Home.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church

Regular services include: Sunday School every Sunday at 10 a.m. with worship at 11 a.m. Sunday night service every first and third Sunday at 7 p.m. We also have a fifth Sunday night singing at 7 p.m. Pastor Kenny Williams and the congregation invite everyone.

New Beginning Baptist Church

New Beginning Baptist Church has new meeting times. We now meet for worship on Sunday at 10 a.m. and at 3 p.m. and on Sunday at 6 p.m. for Bible study. On Wednesday at 6 p.m. we have Visitation, Bridge Builders and Youth. On Sunday nights and other nights throughout the week we offer Life Application classes.

The church is located at 2305 Hwy. 63, four miles west of U.S. Hwy. 25E in Harrogate. For more information please call the church office at 423-869-7378 or Pastor Donnie Bannister at 423-526-4491.

On Wings as Eagles

On Wings as Eagles is a non-denominational church located at 213A S. Broad Street, New Tazewell. Tuesday meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday, youth services and drama are at 6 p.m. Sunday services are Sunday School at noon, worship service at 1 p.m.

Pump Springs Baptist Church

PSBC has added an early worship service. The early worship service is held at 8:30 a.m. Sunday School begins at 9:30 a.m. and morning worship is at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited.

Regional Education Center

The Regional Education Center, an FBC Ministry Center, is located at 1724 Epps Street in Tazewell. They distribute food boxes on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Residents of Claiborne County need to bring proof of residence and income. The center is located behind the courthouse in Tazewell.

Servolution Health Services

The Servolution Health Services free medical and dental care clinic is open. Anyone from the Tri-State area is welcome. The faith-based clinic serves the uninsured of the area, from any state, whose income does not exceed 200 percent of the federal poverty level guidelines. Servolution Health Services is located 8.7 miles from Harrogate, off Hwy. 63 in the old Powell Valley High School vocational building in Speedwell. The address is 245 Powell Valley School Lane. To determine eligibility, make an appointment or for more information call 423-419-5070.

Thompson Chapel United Methodist Church

The Thompson Chapel Clothing Bank is in need of any and all donations. We are open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 626-3913 or 626-4435 for info.

Twin City Baptist Church

Twin City Baptist Church now offers sign language interpretation of the services. Everyone is welcome.