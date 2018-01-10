First State Bank branch robbed

The New Tazewell branch of First State Bank of the Southeast was robbed around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to law enforcement.

Chief Ben Evans of the New Tazewell Police Department said that a lone suspect robbed the branch but was apprended before he left the bank.

“A suspect is now in custody,” he said.

Evans later identified the suspect as Ralph Trent “Butch” Haley of New Tazewell.

Evans added that a vehicle involved was found a short distance away from the bank and had been processed.

No one was injured, Evans stated, although “a knife was found on (the suspect).”

The suspect’s exact charges and amount taken have not been released at this time.

The branch was closed immediately afterward.

In addition to the New Tazewell Police Department, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office, Tazewell Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol assisted at the scene.

The Claiborne Progress will have more information as it becomes available.