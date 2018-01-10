Photo gallery: Grainger takes both varsity wins away from Claiborne

The Claiborne Bulldogs boy’s and girl’s varsity basketball teams are making huge strides in the right direction but Grainger County still has great basketball programs. Both the Grizzlies and Lady Grizzlies varsity teams took home wins January 9 at CHS. The Lady Bulldogs lost 29-71 and the Bulldogs fell 48-72 in a game that got away during the late second half. I have uploaded a gallery of photos from the games, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.