Public Records
The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.
Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office
Vervellee Samuel Gasaway – domestic assault
Perry Holbert Irvin – criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication
Lezle Leann Berkley – aggravated burglary, theft of property, forgery
Ronald Wilson – driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license
Ashley Lynn Evans – filing a false report
Catherine Mae Knight – theft of property over $1,000
Justin Ryan Sweet – theft under $1,000
Daniel Stewart Young – theft under $1,000
Caleb Patrick Mills – theft of property under $1,000
Danny R. Patterson – outstanding warrant for vandalism under $1,000
Tammy Renee Noah – violations of probation for driving under the influence and possession of a schedule V drugs
Matthew Nelson Carey – violation of probation for forgery
Valerie Anita Long – failure to appear for violation of the child restraint device law
Nancy Sue Collinsworth – driving on a revoked license (third offense)
Kenny Wayne Lawson – driving on a revoked license (third offense)
David Ray Smallwood – driving on a suspended license
New Tazewell Police Dept.
Bobby Alan Long – resisting stop, halt, frisk, disorderly conduct
Dakota David Barnes – theft under $1,000
Daniel S. Young – theft involving merchandise under $1,000
Gary Wayne Irwin – capias/bench warrant for the possession, manufacture, sell and delivery of a schedule II drugs, speeding and violation of the registration law
Anita Dawn Sweet – violation of the child restraint law
Deborah Shantay Thompson – violation of the traffic control device law
Johnnie Eldridge (aka) Johnny Eldridge – violations of the handicapped parking, driver’s license and registration (residency) laws
Matthew Steven Williams—violations of the muffler, registration and financial responsibility laws
Timothy B. Brown – driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
Jeffrey S. Sutton – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
Jacob James LaPointe – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
Harley Devin Myers – violation of the registration law
Eric P. Myers – violation of the registration law
Tazewell Police Dept.
Johnny Lawrence West – domestic assault, domestic vandalism
Gary Lynn Wilson – fugitive from justice, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving under the influence, criminal simulation, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, resisting arrest, theft of property under $2,500, possession of stolen property, failure to maintain traffic lane, violation of the seat belt law
Scott Bradley Stewart – driving under the influence, possession of a schedule III and a schedule VI drugs and drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license (second offense), violations of the open container, implied consent, registration and financial responsibility laws
Jonathon D. Wilson – speeding 64/45
Maria V. Simmons – speeding 64/45
Jonathon D. Cupp – speeding 62/45
Abigail Rose Fain – speeding 60/45
Shayna Lea Nickels – speeding 44/30
Matthew Jonathan Fults – violation of the traffic control device law
Heather Elizabeth O’Conner – driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law
Torrye Dalyn Johnson – violation of the financial responsibility law
Lelia Marie Almaraz – disorderly conduct
David Carl Shipley – public intoxication
Tennessee Hwy. Patrol
Floyd Allen Leach – driving under the influence (fourth offense), felony evading arrest and driving on a revoked license
Tabitha Dawn Jones – driving under the influence, possession of a schedule IV drugs, failure to maintain traffic lane, driving on a suspended license, violations of the implied consent, driver’s license (not carry) and inaccurate driver’s license address violations
Alice Ann Wilson – public intoxication