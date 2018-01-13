The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Vervellee Samuel Gasaway – domestic assault

Perry Holbert Irvin – criminal impersonation, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

Lezle Leann Berkley – aggravated burglary, theft of property, forgery

Ronald Wilson – driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license

Ashley Lynn Evans – filing a false report

Catherine Mae Knight – theft of property over $1,000

Justin Ryan Sweet – theft under $1,000

Daniel Stewart Young – theft under $1,000

Caleb Patrick Mills – theft of property under $1,000

Danny R. Patterson – outstanding warrant for vandalism under $1,000

Tammy Renee Noah – violations of probation for driving under the influence and possession of a schedule V drugs

Matthew Nelson Carey – violation of probation for forgery

Valerie Anita Long – failure to appear for violation of the child restraint device law

Nancy Sue Collinsworth – driving on a revoked license (third offense)

Kenny Wayne Lawson – driving on a revoked license (third offense)

David Ray Smallwood – driving on a suspended license

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Bobby Alan Long – resisting stop, halt, frisk, disorderly conduct

Dakota David Barnes – theft under $1,000

Daniel S. Young – theft involving merchandise under $1,000

Gary Wayne Irwin – capias/bench warrant for the possession, manufacture, sell and delivery of a schedule II drugs, speeding and violation of the registration law

Anita Dawn Sweet – violation of the child restraint law

Deborah Shantay Thompson – violation of the traffic control device law

Johnnie Eldridge (aka) Johnny Eldridge – violations of the handicapped parking, driver’s license and registration (residency) laws

Matthew Steven Williams—violations of the muffler, registration and financial responsibility laws

Timothy B. Brown – driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Jeffrey S. Sutton – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Jacob James LaPointe – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Harley Devin Myers – violation of the registration law

Eric P. Myers – violation of the registration law

Tazewell Police Dept.

Johnny Lawrence West – domestic assault, domestic vandalism

Gary Lynn Wilson – fugitive from justice, possession of a prohibited weapon, driving under the influence, criminal simulation, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, resisting arrest, theft of property under $2,500, possession of stolen property, failure to maintain traffic lane, violation of the seat belt law

Scott Bradley Stewart – driving under the influence, possession of a schedule III and a schedule VI drugs and drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license (second offense), violations of the open container, implied consent, registration and financial responsibility laws

Jonathon D. Wilson – speeding 64/45

Maria V. Simmons – speeding 64/45

Jonathon D. Cupp – speeding 62/45

Abigail Rose Fain – speeding 60/45

Shayna Lea Nickels – speeding 44/30

Matthew Jonathan Fults – violation of the traffic control device law

Heather Elizabeth O’Conner – driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Torrye Dalyn Johnson – violation of the financial responsibility law

Lelia Marie Almaraz – disorderly conduct

David Carl Shipley – public intoxication

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Floyd Allen Leach – driving under the influence (fourth offense), felony evading arrest and driving on a revoked license

Tabitha Dawn Jones – driving under the influence, possession of a schedule IV drugs, failure to maintain traffic lane, driving on a suspended license, violations of the implied consent, driver’s license (not carry) and inaccurate driver’s license address violations

Alice Ann Wilson – public intoxication