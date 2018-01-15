Cumberland Gap names new homecoming queen

Cumberland Gap High School held it’s 2017-18 homecoming queen celebration January 15 during the basketball game against Whitley County, Kentucky. Chloe Riggs was named Freshman Queen, Alexis Johnson was named Sophomore Queen, Tabitha Roy was named the Junior Queen and Hayli England was named Senior Queen. Taking home the title of Cumberland Gap Homecoming Queen was Breanna Poteat. Here is a gallery from the celebration, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in a future print edition.