The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Jason Benjamin Dailey – aggravated domestic assault

Kenneth Wade Howerton – aggravated domestic assault

Angela Faye Ellis – criminal trespassing

James Jason Taylor – vandalism under $2,500, disorderly conduct

Clarence DeWayne Smith – vandalism over $1,000

Earl Adam Howard – outstanding child support attachment

Christopher Lee Lindsey – outstanding child support attachment

Tracy Leigh Saylor – outstanding child support attachment

Robert Kimber Owen – violations of probation for aggravated assault and possession of a schedule II drugs, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license (eighth offense)

Rachel Lynn Johnston – violations of probation for forgery and theft under $500

Jonathan Nathaniel Goins – violation of probation, violation from Drug Court

Kimberly Sherice Stevenson – failure to appear for criminal trespassing

Ashley Nicole Gilbert – failure to appear for speeding 71/55

Shawn Eric Martin – failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and violation of the seat belt law

John Edward Payton – driving on a suspended/revoked license

Robert Wilson Coffey – failure to appear for public intoxication

National Park Service

Christopher Lee Hoskins – driving under the influence

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Mickey Devin Marlow – two counts rape of a child, public intoxication

Sharon Dosha (Doshie) Fultz – forgery, prescription drug fraud, criminal trespassing, theft under $1,000, outstanding warrant

Bradley Lovin – possession of a schedule III controlled substance, failure to appear for public intoxication

Michael David Reece – violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine, failure to appear for possession of a controlled substance for sell or delivery (schedule II drug, methamphetamine) and possession of a schedule II drugs, new charge of violation of the registration law

Justin Michael Irvin – failure to appear for violations of the seat belt, driver’s license and registration laws

Otis ‘Buddy’ Douglas Houston III – violation of probation for theft over $1,000

Rachel Johnston – violation of probation

Laun Hong Han – speeding 67//45

Bradford M Wolker – speeding 52/30

Adam Scott Davis – speeding 51/30

Dustan H. Lankford – speeding 51/30

Bridget L. Cinniamon – violation of the traffic control device law

Tina M. Cox – violation of the traffic control device law

Debra Jean Mansee – violation of the traffic control device law

Ruby Gregory Alexander – failure to yield traffic right of way, violation of the financial responsibility law

William Seals – violation of the vehicle parking law

Zachary Dalton Campbell – violation of the muffler law (excessive smoke)

Paul Douglas McAfee – driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration (misuse) and financial responsibility laws

Darrell DeWayne Brummett Jr. – driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Mitchell Fate Chittum II – driving on a suspended license

Joey N. Smith – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Rachel M. Mason – violations of the registration (altered/unregistered) and financial responsibility laws

Samantha F. Redmon – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Tazewell Police Dept.

Edward James Jones – aggravated assault, violation of probation for driving on a suspended license, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

Angela Faye Ellis – criminal trespassing, outstanding warrant (from Anderson County)

James Jason Taylor – vandalism over $1,000, disorderly conduct

Kenneth Michael Burns – speeding 81/45, failure to maintain traffic lane

John Kenneth Green – speeding 76/45, violation of the registration law

Elise Haden Bruce – speeding 65/45

Charla D. Howard – speeding 62/45

Martha Louzelle Walls – speeding 61/45

Misty Gail Sexton – violation of the light law, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Lorri Ann Lawson – felony possession of a schedule VI drugs, possession of a legend drug and drug paraphernalia

Jacob Combs – driving on a revoked license (for DUI)