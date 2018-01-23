Fire destroys home, puppies saved

Although a Tazewell home was destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon, first responders were able to save something — a litter of puppies.

According to Tazewell Police Department Det. Jeremy Myers, the first 911 call was dispatched out with a location on Cedar Fork Road that is in the city limits.

“I was close by and was the first one on scene,” he said, adding that the house was heavily engulfed in flame when he arrived.

“As the Tazewell-New Tazewell Fire Department arrived and started attacking the fire we could hear puppies,” he said.

The firefighters got the puppies out and started handing them to other first responders.

“We started trying to saving them,” Myers said. “They were very lethargic.”

Myers said he got water and tried to cool the puppies down. Then Claiborne EMS workers arrived and helped provide oxygen for the puppies.

All six puppies were responding Tuesday evening.

No one was at the residence at the time of the fire.