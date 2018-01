The Panthers of Cumberland Gap High School traveled to Grainger County January 23 and lost both varsity games. The girl’s lost 55-18 while the boy’s lost 49-42 in a very good and close contest. The bright spot for the Panthers was the J.V. boy’s who won 60-50. Here are a few photos from the varsity games, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.