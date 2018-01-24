DEADLINE: The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net.

Free Flu Vaccine

The Claiborne County Health Department is now offering flu vaccines at no charge to patients. Influenza activity is widespread in Tennessee, so it’s extremely important for anyone over six months of age to get a flu shot now. To make an appointment, or for more information, call the Claiborne County Health Department at 423-626-4291.

Harrogate Senior Citizens Center

Tai Chi classes are being held at the Harrogate Senior Citizens Center on Tuesdays at 3 p.m. The classes are free. For more information, please call Donna Williams at 423-869-8080.

Claiborne County School Board

The Claiborne School Board will meet in committee to discuss various school system issues on Jan. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Claiborne County BOE Central Office. The next regular monthly meeting of the Claiborne School Board begins at 6 p.m. on Feb. 8, at Claiborne High School. The public is encouraged to attend these informative monthly meetings.

CCECD Meeting

The Claiborne County Emergency Communications District will meet in regular session on Jan. 31 at 11:30 p.m. in the Claiborne County Justice Center training room.

Little League Sign-ups

Sign-ups for the Tazewell-New Tazewell Little League will be held each Tuesday in February from 6-9 p.m. The dates are Feb. 6, 13, 20 and 27. The sign-ups will be at Hardee’s in Tazewell. Tryouts will be March 3, with a rain date of March 10. Opening day is scheduled for April 7, with a rain date of April 14. TNT Little League is in need of umpires and coaches. Anyone who would like information on coaching or umpiring, please show up during sign-ups and ask a board member for information.

NTVFD Meeting

The North Tazewell Volunteer Fire Department will hold its monthly meeting Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. This is our annual election meeting. We will have nominations for and election of officers and board members for 2018. If you are interested in becoming an officer or board member, please attend this meeting. Our business meetings are open to the public.

DAV Meetings

Disabled American Veterans meet on the first Tuesday of every month. The meetings are held at 7 p.m. at 1703 Main St. Tazewell (directly next door to the Claiborne Progress office). All vets are welcome. Also, find us on Facebook.

Bee Friends

Beekeeping has more potential benefits than honey. The next meeting of Bee Friends will be Feb. 1 at 6:30 pm. This is the regularly scheduled meeting of Bee Friends, a local beekeeping group. All are welcome, whether you are a seasoned beekeeper, someone just beginning to think about beekeeping, or anywhere in between. Regular meetings are held on the first Thursday of each month in the auditorium of the Tazewell Campus (the old high school) of Walter State Community College. If you have questions, you can call Jay at 423-268-4785. Coffee and dessert will also be available at no cost.

Cumberland Gap Meetings

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Board of Mayor and Alderman will be held the first Monday evening of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The Cumberland Gap Beer Board meeting will follow. The public is invited to attend.

At least one week before the regular scheduled meeting the board holds a planning meeting to review and finalize the agenda. Those meetings begin at 6 p.m. and are usually held the Monday before the regular scheduled meeting. The public is invited to attend.

The regular quarterly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Parks and Recreation Advisory Board will be held the last Monday in February, May, August and November at 5:30 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap. The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the first Monday of every month at 6 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

The regular monthly meetings for the Town of Cumberland Gap Historical Zoning Commission will be held the first Tuesday (following the first Monday) of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town Hall, 330 Colwyn Street, Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

Narcotics Anonymous

There is a Narcotics Anonymous meeting each Thursday at 8 p.m., located at 1501 Tazewell Rd., Tazewell, behind Hardee’s.

NA meetings are also held every Wednesday and Saturday at 6 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Middlesboro, Kentucky. For more information call 606-670-4356.

Family Support

Do you or someone you know living in Claiborne County have a severe intellectual and/or physical disability? There may be public assistance available for their special needs. Call Greene County Skills, Inc. at 423-798-7137 or 7144 and ask Karin or Teresa about the Family Support Program. Family Support is a Tennessee state-funded program geared to serve individuals of all ages who are currently not enrolled in a Tennessee medical waiver program. Family Support may be able to help with respite or homemaker services, minor home or vehicle modifications, specialized equipment and more. We also serve individuals with disabilities in Greene, Hamblen, Union and Grainger counties.

Child and Adult Care Food Program

Cumberland Mountain Industries has announced participation in the Child and Adult Care Food Program. Meals will be provided at no separate charge to eligible adults served at CMI, located at 1214 Cedar Fork Rd., Tazewell. For more information contact CMI at 423-626-6757.

Adult High School

Need a high school diploma? The Claiborne County Adult High School is now offering free classes. There is flexible scheduling offered to accommodate working adults. “The tassel is worth the hassle” – with a diploma, you can earn higher wages, have better job opportunities, can attend college, enter technical school and have careers in the military. For more information call 423-626-8222.

Free Drug Testing Kits

The Stand in the Gap coalition (SIGCO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization and is providing free saliva based drug testing kits with instructions. They are called “give me a reason” (GMAR) kits. Anyone with questions about or needing to obtain GMAR kits or information regarding addiction treatment or anyone interested in getting involved with SIGCO or volunteering in the office, with the jail ministry or in any other area of SIGCO can call the Stand in the Gap office, located at 502 Pennlyn Ave. in Cumberland Gap, at 423-300-1302. Leave a message with contact information and someone will return the call. You may also email standntgap@gmail.com or mail P.O. Box 539, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.

American Legion Post #109

All veterans are invited to attend monthly meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. Activities begin at 6 p.m. with a meal. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at 335 Fulkerson Street in Tazewell.

Beginner’s Computer Class

The Claiborne County Public Library is hosting a beginner’s computer class at the Harrogate Senior Citizens Center every other Friday at 1 p.m. For more information call the library at 423-626-5414.

City of Harrogate Meetings

The following meetings are held at Harrogate City Hall, 138 Harrogate Crossing: Board of Mayor and Aldermen – fourth Monday each month at 6 p.m.; Work Sessions – each month on the Tuesday prior to the BMA meetings, at 6 p.m.; Parks and Recreation Committee – second Monday of the month at 6 p.m., on an as-needed basis; Planning Commission – second Monday each month at 6:30 p.m. The Book Station Committee meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Harrogate Book Station, 310 Bristol Road. All meetings are open to the public.

The regular monthly meetings for the Cumberland Gap Planning Commission will be held the second Thursday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Cumberland Gap Town, 330 Colwyn Street Cumberland Gap (if no items are to be discussed a meeting will not be held). The public is invited to attend.

Greene County Skills

Greene County Skills, Inc. is seeking individuals in Tennessee that have developmental or physical disability. Tennessee has a grant program offering assistance. For more information, call Greene County Skills, Inc. at 423-798-7137, ask for Karin Hagenburger or 423-798-7144 Teresa Crawford, Family Support Coordinator.

Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project

Outreach workers Tommy Brooks and Erin Haverland will be available to assist eligible veterans with enrollment in HVRP. The Homeless Veterans Reintegration Project helps veterans find secure employment through case management, job training, and referrals and links with other local service providers. Outreach workers can arrange visits with veterans in outlying areas who are unable to travel to the program office.Veterans Can Help is located at 511 Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917. Phone: 865-524-3926. In Knoxville, call 865-546-4813 for more information.

Town of New Tazewell Meetings

The Town of New Tazewell board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen are conducted at New Tazewell City Hall at 413 First Avenue, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen workshops are held one hour prior to the regular meeting. The Planning Commission meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.

Town of Tazewell Meetings

The board meetings for the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the Town of Tazewell are conducted at Tazewell City Hall at 1830 Main Street, the second Tuesday of each month at 7:30 p.m. The BMA Workshops are on Wednesday, prior to the scheduled board meeting at 6 p.m. as needed. The Planning Commission Meetings are held at 5:30 p.m. on the first Tuesday of each month. The public is invited to attend these meetings.