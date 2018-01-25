University of the Cumberlands announces Fall 2017 Dean’s List

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands (UC) has announced the students named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester.

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.

The following students from the area are named to the Dean’s List: Abigail Alderman of Clairfield, Blaine Coffey of New Tazewell, Vanessa Lane of Speedwell and Mary Muggridge of Speedwell.

