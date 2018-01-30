Lady Dragons crowned champions

January 24 will be a day to remember for the Forge Ridge Lady Dragons basketball team and their fans as they completed their great district basketball season with an Area 2 District Championship, defeating Robbins at Jellico High School 31-28.

Abbi Fultz and Halle Green made certain that their Lady Dragons would come out on top as they combined for 23 of 31 points. Fultz was a steady scorer but really came on strong with six big points during the third period that helped her reach the 13 point mark when the game was over. Green dropped in 10 points including two clutch free throws during the fourth period. Kylie Fultz threw six points through the cylinder and Hayle Muse completed the total of 31 points. Robbins stayed right on the Lady Dragons heels as they scored 28 points being led by Braelynn Keeton. A 10-7 first period deficit had the Forge Ridge fan base worried but they were able to overcome the nerves of being down in the big game and were able to grasp the championship trophy at the game’s end.

Jenissa Fultz Wylie had this to say about her team, “They fought hard and they well deserved it. It’s such a good group of girls.”

The Lady Dragons came home to a huge celebration that is still going on and will for some time. Kylie Fultz and Halle Greene were named to the All-Tournament team and Abbie Fultz was named Tournament MVP.

The Lady Dragons had little time to rest as they went straight into state sectional play.