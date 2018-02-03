The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Jefferson Dayton McDonald – domestic assault

Gregory Lynn McKnight Jr. – sexual exploitation, solicitation of a minor, unlawful possession without a prescription, possession of a schedule II and a schedule VI drugs and drug paraphernalia

Kenneth Micheal Wood – driving under the influence, violations of the open container and implied consent laws

Michelle Leigh Violet – arson, tampering with evidence, theft over $10,000

Stephen Dalle Taylor – criminal trespassing, vandalism

Caroline Howard Rouse – criminal trespassing, driving on a revoked license

Tosha Michelle Cooper – two charges of two counts each aggravated burglary

Frank Irvin – aggravated burglary, vandalism under $1,000, capias/bench warrant for theft of property under $60,000

Marlena Simpson – theft under $1,000

William Scott Buis – revoked bond

Matthew Douglas Young – contempt

Anita Latricia Roesch – outstanding child support attachment, violation of probation for attempted introduction of contraband into a penal facility

Gregory David Brown – outstanding child support attachment

Deandrea Surber – outstanding child support attachment

Leonard Gary Vanover – capias/bench warrant for aggravated assault in concert with two or more

Wanda Sue Herbert – capias bench warrant

Melvin Eugene Walters Jr. – violations of probation for theft under $500, failure to appear for theft of property over $1,000

Jason Aaron Inman – violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jonathan Dale Wilder – failure to appear for violation of the traffic control device law, driving on a revoked license (third offense)

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Ophadelia D. Daniels – criminal trespassing, theft under $1,000 (shoplifting), failure to appear (warrant out of Sevier County)

Tara Lynn Loop – fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, outstanding child support attachment, violations of probation for theft under $1,000 and theft under $500, failure to appear for theft involving merchandise under $1,000 and theft of property under $500

Chelsey Helen Scearce – possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule III drugs for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting stop, halt, frisk, driving on a revoked license, capias/bench warrant for driving on a revoked license (second offense) and violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws, violation of probation for driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license

Vance Edward Littrell – possession of a schedule II drugs

Adam Justin Weaver – theft under $1,000, capias/bench warrant for speeding in a school zone and driving on a suspended license

Sarah Jane Ramsey – theft under $1,000 (shoplifting)

Shelby Lynn Wilder – speeding 77/45

Caleb M. Loveday – speeding 64/45

Rachel Nicole Stanton – speeding 63/45

Dalton Chase Wyatt – failure to maintain traffic lane

Brittany N. Hatfield – following a motor vehicle too closely

Heather Lynn Poore – following a motor vehicle too closely

John Douglas Dall Hash – failure to appear for possession of methamphetamine

Joel Frank Lewis – driving on a revoked license, possession of drug paraphernalia

Tracy Joe Tindell – driving on a revoked license

Melissa N. Farley – driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Curtislee Allen Carroll – driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Marty I. Keck – violation of the driver’s license law (expired license)

Billy Wayne Ray – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Tazewell Police Dept.

Chad James Dean McDaniel – aggravated domestic assault, theft of property over $2,500

Patricia Ann Epperson – domestic assault

Johnny Bruce Epperson – domestic assault

Jeremy Asher Sulfridge – domestic assault

Joshua A. Wray – fugitive from justice (NCIC out of Ky.)

Anthony L. Hiefner – speeding 70/45

Kristin A. Habegger – speeding 67/45

Charles H. Lewis – speeding 64/45

Akshar A. Brahmbhatt – speeding 63/45

Lonnie Dwayne Engle Jr. – violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

Johnathan Ross Walker – possession of a schedule III drugs and drug paraphernalia

Michelle Violet – violation of probation

Aaron Tyler Payne – possession of drug paraphernalia

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Iva Marie Sweet – driving under the influence, possession of a schedule II and a schedule III drugs and drug paraphernalia, violations of the seat belt, implied consent and address change laws

Toby Jason Johnson – driving under the influence, possession of a schedule VI drugs