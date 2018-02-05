Claiborne sweeps 10th, final Pink Out for Black games

A decade of Pink Out for Black events ended Jan. 30 at Claiborne High School. With pink everywhere, the usual festivities were outside in the lobby as the games got underway inside the gymnasium.

The first game of the evening featured the junior varsity Bulldogs battling the Buffaloes. West Green had trouble early and allowed CHS to get out to a nice lead at the half 35-17. Claiborne went on to win by the final score of 62-38. Leading CHS in scoring was Ethan Poore with 16. Allen Vaughn led the Buffaloes with 15 points.

TNT Dance and Heritage Christian Academy Dance teams performed before the second game featuring the varsity Lady Bulldogs. The Lady Bulldogs came in focused as Abby Ferguson opened the Claiborne scoring and they finished the first period leading, 14-8. Emma Beason and Kelsey Munsey helped to extend the lead out to 34-17.

Majorette Wynston Seal performed during the half as did the CHS cheer team.

During the third period, Cheyenne Tolliver, Beason and Munsey gave coach Ariel Nickell some very productive minutes and led by 22 points at the three minute mark. When the third period was over CHS enjoyed a 48-29 advantage. Claiborne used the bench heavy during the final period and finished with the win at 58-42. Three Lady Bulldogs scored double figures including Beason, Munsey and Tolliver. Macie Sumner, Ferguson, Kaylee Cox, Sarah Fultz and Jaden Thompson also got in the scoring book.

Next on the floor was Miss. Tennessee Caty Davis and she addressed the crowd, “I pulled into the parking lot and only then recognized how huge this event was. It’s great to see the community come together to support cancer awareness.” Davis helped do the haircuts for Pantene Beautiful Lengths and then it was time to play varsity boys basketball.

CHS opened the game on an 8-0 run but the scoring slowed and after one period of play the Bulldogs led 10-4. CHS stayed in the scoring groove and by the end of the first half led, 30-18. Claiborne’s band performed during halftime as did the CHS Choir. Checks were presented to several area cancer treatment centers on behalf of many survivors present. Also, CHS teacher Becky Crutchfield was honored for her 10 years of excellence in organizing POFB.

West Greene made their run during the this period and gave the Bulldogs fans a scare but Claiborne stayed just out front and sealed the win, 62-46. Leading the Bulldogs in scoring was Houston Hatfield with 23 including a two-handed slam. Ty Stone had 14. Other Bulldogs recording scores were Elijah Beason, Lucas Manning, Kade Beeler, Jacob Williams, Hunter Rosenbalm and Evan Ickes.

The Pink Out for Black events have ended but they did so on a high note. The community thanks Claiborne High School and Crutchfield for 10 years of awareness.