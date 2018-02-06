Go Red with LMU-DCOM

Lincoln Memorial University-DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine’s (LMU-DCOM) American Heart Association (AHA) Training Center and students from the Walk With a Doc program are teaming up to host a Go Red Day at LMU-DCOM on Feb. 10. The event, which supports women’s heart health, will include a community walk, survivor stories and a CPR training course.

“Heart disease is the number one killer of women,” said Dr. Sherry Jimenez, associate dean of assessment and interprofessional education. “In the past, heart disease and heart attack have been predominantly associated with men, and because of this there is a lack of awareness of heart disease among women. The Go Red for Women movement hopes to raise awareness of the risk so that steps can be taken to prevent heart disease in women.”

The community is invited to attend Walk With a Doc, a community walk beginning at 10 a.m. in the LMU-DCOM parking lot. Following the walk at 11:15 a.m., participants are invited to a reception where they will hear heart disease survivor stories and are invited to bring photos of their loved ones to post on an honor wall. Making a special appearance between 11 a.m. and noon will be Wings Air Rescue, an air medical transport provider for western North Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

LMU-DCOM’s AHA Training Center is hosting a CPR training course from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for ages 12 and up. The cost to attend the training course and become certified in CPR is $40. All proceeds go to support the Go Red for Women campaign.

“Most cardiac arrests occur at home, and when someone is able to give CPR immediately on the scene it can double or triple the chance of survival for the victim,” said Johnathan Greene, LMU-DCOM’s AHA Training Center Coordinator. “Rural communities often face longer wait times for emergency services to respond, and people may live a good distance from the nearest hospital. That is why it is so important for people living in a rural community to get CPR training.”

For more information or to register to attend the CPR training course contact 423-869-6081 or email Melinda.Turner@LMUnet.edu.