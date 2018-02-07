Servolution has its ‘Arms Wide Open’

Servolution Health Services has its arms wide open for the people of the Tri-State area and has launched a campaign with the same name.

The rural health clinic, located in Speedwell, provides professional health services regardless of your ability to pay. Servolution is also one of the only healthcare providers in the area to take certain insurances.

Servolution is using “Arms Wide Open” because, according to Deborah Chumley, co-CEO, “Our arms have always been open to serve. And now they’re open even wider.”

So what is changing? Servolution was certified in November as a rural health clinic, which brings new and positive changes for the organization.

There will be an open house Feb. 13 from 2:30-5:30 p.m. and everyone is invited to stop by the clinic. There will be health screenings, goodies and a drawing from those who register as a patient, Chumley said.

“We will still offer all the services we did previously to those in need, free of charge,” she said, adding that other uninsured self-pay patients will receive a prompt pay discount.

Also, “we will offer a broader range of family services, we will have more staff to help more people, we will have a medical director who is also the only pediatrician in the area and we will have a nurse practitioner and physician’s assistant on site,” Chumley said.

Dr. Lovie Stallworth, who specializes in internal medicine and pediatrics, is on staff and sees patients at least two days a week.

“Dr. Richard Clark still sees patients in the free clinic, as he faithfully has for the last four years,” said Alicia Metcalf, co-CEO.

In addition to Stallworth and Clark, Lauren Anderson, PA-C and Kim Langub, ARNP see patients.

The clinic is broadening its range of services and will now offer well child physicals, child vaccines, sports physicals, women’s health services and DOT physicals.

Servolution will now be able to serve even more people by accepting traditional insurance. Insurance accepted includes: Medicare, United Healthcare, Tennessee and Kentucky Medicaid, AARP, Blue Cross/Blue Shield, Met Life, Humana, Cigna, Mutual of Omaha and Tricare. They plan to add other insurance plans in the future.

Servolution is open with a provider Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. The clinic is taking new patients, welcomes walk-in patients and takes appointments as well.

The Path to Peace Wellness Center, a Silver Sneakers approved site, is open and has ongoing programs as well. Patients of the clinic receive a discount to Path to Peace.

A dance program is starting soon for children ages 4-14, which will include an introduction to dance, ballet, tap and more, according to Chumley.

“We want everyone to come by and see our clinic and the services we provide,” Metcalf said. “We invite the public to enjoy our open house with us.”

For more information about Servolution or to make an appointment call 423-419-5070. The clinic is located in the old Powell Valley vocational building, next to the current Powell Valley School, at 245 Powell Valley School Lane in Speedwell.