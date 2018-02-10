The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Michael Shawn Phillips – burglary, theft under $1,000

Troy E. Bates – violation of the Drug-Free School Zone Act, possession of methamphetamine, violation of the light law, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license

Tracey M. Rutherford – driving under the influence

Daniel Franklin Ely – speeding 73/55

Gregory Lynn Harding – criminal impersonation, capias/bench warrant for leaving the scene of an accident, failure to give notice of accident, driving on a revoked license (second offense) and violation of the financial responsibility law, violation of probation for driving on a revoked license

Jacob Ryan Maples – violation of probation for driving under the influence, failure to appear for driving under the influence

Sammy Lynn Poore – violation of probation for promotion of methamphetamine manufacture

Nathan Ryan Spires – violations of probation for five counts theft under $1,000 and one count burglary

Jared Ray Johnson – failure to appear for theft over $1,000

Linda Ward Asher – failure to appear for disorderly conduct and public intoxication

Brandon Lee Collins – failure to appear for violation of the financial responsibility law

Amber Marie Lester – failure to appear for violation of the financial responsibility law

John Thomas Reed – driving on a suspended license

Adam Jeffery Parkey – driving on a suspended license

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Charles Brad Epperson – domestic assault, driving under the influence (second offense), possession, manufacture, sell, deliver of a schedule II and a schedule IV drugs, possession of a legend drug and a schedule III drugs, simple possession of marijuana, driving on a suspended license, violation of the implied consent law, public intoxication

Kenny Wayne Wolfenbarger – possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine for resale, possession of a schedule VI drugs, failure to appear for driving on a suspended license, simple possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia

Walter Frank Kincaid Jr. – vandalism over $1,000, speeding 50/30

Branden Lee Winstead – criminal trespassing

John Paul Grubbs – possession of methamphetamine, possession of Suboxone (a schedule III controlled substance), driving on a suspended license

James Brady Burchfield – theft of property under $1,000 (shoplifting), failure to appear

Brandon Marlin Holland – speeding 59/30

Robert Liend Johnson – speeding 65/45

Lisa May Staley – violations of probation for two counts forgery

Gary Edward Williams – violations of probation for criminal trespassing, possession of methamphetamine, theft under $1,000, driving on a revoked license and violation of the financial responsibility law

Lonnie Alan Bridges – violations of probation for theft under $2,000 and theft under $500

Shelby Lynne Young – violation of probation

Kayla Marie Walters – driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law, violations of probation for theft under $500, failure to appear for criminal impersonation, criminal trespassing, theft under $500, driving on a revoked license and public intoxication

Chester Ray Wayne North – driving on a suspended license

Thomas A. Jones – violations of the registration (unregistered vehicle and misuse of registration) and financial responsibility laws

Paul R. Bullen – violations of the registration (improper display) and financial responsibility laws

Lindsey K. Kirkland – violation of the registration law

Joseph M. Thomas – violation of the financial responsibility law

Alan Charles Sanford – public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

Daniel Eugene Cox – forgery, simple possession of a schedule III drugs, theft of property under $1,000

Brenda Sue Fleeman – driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license

Brandon Buck Harville – speeding 68/45, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Mitchel Adam Christopher Gilkey – speeding 65/45, simple possession of a schedule VI

Braxton Khalil Roark – speeding 64/35

Sean Sutton – speeding 64/45

Kristen Heather Whitaker – speeding 63/45

Haley Miranda Newport – speeding 63/45

Brian Dale Cupp – reckless driving, following a motor vehicle too closely

Amy Jo Baird – violation of the traffic control device law

Jason D. Seal – violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)

Forest Glenn Guess – theft of property under $1,000

Tiffany Faye McGeorge – theft of property involving merchandise under $1,000

Charles Rufus Bussell – violations of probation for evading arrest, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, failure to appear for domestic assault, vandalism, evading arrest, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct

Brian Keith Gambrel – violation of probation for driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license

Brandy Leann Meyers – improper display

James Alan Slover – public intoxication

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Kelly Gene Reynolds – driving under the influence (second offense)

Kakota Lynn Martin – driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law

Aaron Lee Smith – possession of a schedule III drugs, public intoxication