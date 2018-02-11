Claiborne affected by flooding

Claiborne County was hit by a deluge of rain over the weekend that left many roadways flooded and impassable.

County Mayor Jack Daniels declared a state of emergency 10:30 p.m. Saturday due to the extreme conditions.

The Claiborne County Office of Emergency Management warned area citizens to “Please limit travel if possible… We have had numerous reports of dangerous flooded roads and bridges.”

Flooded roads were reported throughout the county, with several closed. The decision was made to close Claiborne County schools for Monday due to the flooding and road conditions.

Emergency personnel with the CCOEM and Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office were out and about examining road conditions. All cautioned to stay out of flooded areas and if in doubt, “Turn around and don’t drown.”

Social media was inundated with photos of flooded properties and roadways.

The National Weather Service in Morristown updated with extended flood warnings for the area Sunday afternoon.

Until 7 p.m. Sunday, the warning was extended to the following in the area:

• The Clinch River above Tazewell affecting Claiborne, Grainger and Hancock counties.

• The Powell River near Arthur affecting Claiborne and Hancock counties.

• The Powell River near Jonesville, Virginia, affecting Hancock County, Tennessee, and Lee County, Virginia.

“Most deaths in floods occur in automobiles. If you come to a closed or flooded road, Turn Around! Don’t Drown!” stated the NWS.

The Claiborne Progress will have updates as they become available.

The NWS suggests to continue to monitor local media and take necessary precautions.