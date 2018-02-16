England, Inc. to create more than 200 jobs

Gov. Bill Haslam, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and England, Inc. officials announced Friday that the company will expand its operations in New Tazewell. The furniture manufacturer plans to create 202 jobs and invest $31 million in Claiborne County.

“I congratulate England on its decision to expand its operations in New Tazewell and for creating more than 200 new jobs in Claiborne County,” Haslam said. “England has had operations in our state for more than 50 years and it means a great deal that this well-established company is continuing to create high-quality jobs here. Because of companies like England, Tennessee will lead in job growth and economic development.”

“I want to thank England for its continued investment in New Tazewell,” Rolfe said. “Manufacturing continues to be a strong sector in our state, employing more than 300,000 Tennesseans. I appreciate England for creating more than 200 manufacturing jobs in Claiborne County and strengthening our state’s manufacturing industry.”

England, Inc., an independent division of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, is a high-quality furniture manufacturer that has been located in New Tazewell since 1964. With over 500 fabric and leather options, England offers a broad selection of furniture to create unique and custom furniture for its customers.

Kurt L. Darrow, chairman, president and CEO of La-Z-Boy Incorporated, said, “We have a long history in the state of Tennessee, with England operating in New Tazewell for more than 50 years, and our largest La-Z-Boy branded facility operating in the state for more than 45 years. Indeed, Tennessee is a great partner and we thank the state for its support throughout the years and, in particular, for its contribution to the expansion at our England facility as we continue to invest in and strengthen our U.S. manufacturing platform. We look forward to operating in the great State of Tennessee for many years to come and maintaining our close ties to the various communities where we are located.”

England will add 87,000 square feet to its manufacturing facility in New Tazewell and construct a new 23,000 square foot corporate office space with this expansion. The manufacturing facility is set to be operational by January 2019 and the corporate office space will be operational by the spring of 2019.

Local leaders and the Tennessee Valley Authority thanked England for its investment in New Tazewell.

“We are thrilled that England has chosen to expand its operations in New Tazewell,” New Tazewell Mayor Jerry Beeler said. “I appreciate England for creating so many new jobs for our great city and thank them for continuing to see the potential here in New Tazewell.”

“I applaud England on its decision to expand in Claiborne County,” Claiborne County Mayor Jack Daniels said. “I appreciate England for continuing to be a strong employer in our county and for creating even more great jobs for our community.”

“TVA and Powell Valley Electric Cooperative congratulate England on its decision to expand in New Tazewell, Tennessee,” TVA Senior Vice President of Economic Development John Bradley said. “Helping to attract and retain jobs in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service and we are proud to work with Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Claiborne Economic Partnership, Claiborne County and City of New Tazewell to help further that mission.”