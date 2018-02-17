The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Donna Lou Davis – domestic assault, public intoxication

Darrell Wagner Jr. – violation of the protection of life law

Christopher Lee Hoskins – reckless endangerment, reckless driving, evading arrest, driving on a suspended license, violation of the traffic control device law

Donnie Allen Davidson – aggravated burglary, theft over $1,000

Corneila Elaine Mullins – possession of inhalants

Jason DeWayne Cupp – outstanding child support attachment

Christopher Charles Ball – capias/bench warrant for domestic assault and driving on a revoked license, violation of probation for criminal impersonation, failure to appear for criminal impersonation

Miranda Lynn Brickhouse – violations of probation for driving under the influence and possession of a schedule II, a schedule III and a schedule IV drugs, failure to appear for possession f a schedule II drugs with intent to sale and deliver

Steven Cole Helton – violation of probation for failure to complete an alcohol and drug assessment, new charge of theft under $1,000

Jolynne Louise Mills – violation of probation for possession of a schedule II drugs, failure to appear for possession of a schedule II drugs

Christopher Fredrick Justice – violation of probation for driving on a suspended license, failure to appear for possession of a schedule III drugs and driving on a suspended license

Markell Christopher Hubbard – failure to appear for possession of a schedule VI drugs (on an LMU citation)

Alicia Nicole Norris – failure to appear for speeding and violations of the driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws

Vincent E. Bullock – failure to appear for driving on a revoked license and violations of the seat belt and registration (plates) laws

Mary Lee Birnbaum – driving on a revoked license

Samuel Paul Honeycutt – driving on a suspended license

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Mark Allen Sutton – two counts assault of a law enforcement officer, one count each aggravated assault, assault, simple assault, resisting arrest and vandalism under $1,000

Paul Douglas Wray – two counts aggravated assault, one count each theft under $1,000 and outstanding child support attachment, failure to appear for theft of services

Megan Rose Parker – tampering with an investigation (obstruction), resisting arrest

Thomas Michael Myers – driving under the influence, violation of rules of the road (improper turn/use of vehicle signals)

Codie Dale Hickman – speeding 71/45, driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Lisa M. King – speeding 47/30, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Tiffany Hall – speeding 68/45

Joseph Marshall Thomas – speeding, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Mandy N. Amoureux – violations of the child restraint law and traffic control device (stop sign) laws

Paul H. Whitley – violations of the light and financial responsibility laws, outstanding warrant

Anthony Scott Phipps – violations of the light and financial responsibility laws

Theodore Allen Houck – violation of the traffic control device law

James Edward Cadle – possession of methamphetamine, possession of an unlawful prescription, theft of property under $1,000, public intoxication

Curtis Lee Mills – possession of methamphetamine for resale and delivery

Jack W. Bunch – possession of a schedule VI drugs

Claude Edward Johnson – theft involving merchandise (shoplifting), possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

Robert Patti – theft under $1,000

Cary E. Fultz – theft involving merchandise under $1,000

Christopher Roger Cody – violation of probation for theft under $1,000, new charge of possession of drug paraphernalia

Howard Dixon Crowder – driving on a revoked license

Patricia Ann Collins – driving on a suspended license

Renee D. Barger – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Johnny D. Walker – violation of the registration law

Brandon Miller – violation of the financial responsibility law

Tazewell Police Dept.

Angel Nicole Taylor – three counts child endangerment (child abuse and neglect), one count each speeding 64/45, possession of an unlawful prescription, possession of a schedule III drugs and drug paraphernalia, violation of the financial responsibility law

Levi Nathanial Monroe – three counts child endangerment (child abuse and neglect), one count each possession of an unlawful prescription, possession of a schedule III drugs and drug paraphernalia

Richard McKlinley Russell – misuse of the E-911 system, public intoxication

Daniel Scott Massengill – driving under the influence, driving on a revoked license

Joshua Roy Earl Laws – speeding 61/45, possession of a schedule II and a schedule VI drugs, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license

Anand Hasmukh Patel – speeding 74/45

Jaleel T. Rose – speeding 69/45

Karen A. Arden – speeding speeding 68/45

Austin Ray Neely – speeding 67/45

Tamula G. Burkhart Noe – speeding 65/45

Alec Chase Fletcher – speeding 64/45

David Winston Brooks – speeding 48/30

Landon Blake Saylor – speeding 62/45

Shawn Evertt Minks – speeding 62/45

Ronny L. Starnes – speeding 62/45

James Miguel Essary – speeding 62/45

Charles Clark Jones – speeding 61/45

Pamela Marie Dalton – speeding 61/45

Samuel Paul Honeycutt – violation of the traffic control device law, driving on a suspended license

Lawrence E. Campbell – violations of the traffic control device, registration and financial responsibility laws

Jeffrey Allen Richardson – violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

Bethany Joelle McCune – violation of the traffic control device law

Timmy Allen Williams – violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)

Jesica Marlene Harmon – violation of the traffic control device law (stop sign)

Jeffrey Franklin Chittum – violation of the traffic control device law

Tawnya Rae Miller – violations of the light and driver’s license laws

Kyle Dennis Carmack – failure to yield traffic right of way

Jeremiah Randolph Smith – following a motor vehicle too closely, possession of a schedule VI drugs and drug paraphernalia, violation of the registration law

Randy Allen Chitwood – following a motor vehicle too closely (commercial vehicle)

Dale Timothy Lee Ramsey – possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication

Kristy Lynn Money – possession of a schedule II drugs

Patricia Ann Turner – driving on a suspended license, violations of the financial responsibility and ten day address change laws

Edward Raney Jr. – driving on a suspended license

Melody Nicole Hawkins – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Lonnie Dwayne Engle Jr. – violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Shelley Renee Roberts – violation of the financial responsibility law

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Tristian Tanner Bridges – possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of a schedule II and a schedule VI drugs

Tony Allen Collins – failure to appear for driving on a suspended license and violation of the seat belt law

Michael Wayne Parker – failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law