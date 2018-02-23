Note found, precautions taken

Claiborne County officials have been investigating a note found in the men’s bathroom at Claiborne High School on Thursday.

According to Sheriff David Ray, the note read something like, “If you think Florida was bad, wait ‘til tomorrow.”

“We took precautions immediately,” he said, although there was no threat directed toward a particular person or place.

Thursday night and Friday morning, he said, some students communicated with others, telling them not to go to school on Friday. “One young man stood out,” Ray said, and was interviewed.

“We think his interest was his group of friends, and his concern for them,” Ray said.

Most students arrived at school, he said.

Officers were at CHS, Livesay and Cumberland Gap High School walking through to make sure everything was OK and everyone was calm, he added.

“I don’t think they’re just wanting to get out of school,” Ray said. “I think it’s a minority of students using the internet to interact. They’re nervous and taking everything real serious.”

Ray said that his department, along with the New Tazewell Police Department, worked Thursday afternoon and throughout the night to determine what was going on.

“We don’t ever want to take a chance,” he said.

“We will continue to take everything we find or see seriously,” Ray said. “We will be staying on top of things, I can assure you that.”