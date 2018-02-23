Photo gallery: Kimbrough and Neverstitch sign to play college soccer

The Cumberland Gap soccer machine is still producing college athletes. The most current athletes to sign to play college soccer were Jesse Kimbrough and Nich Neverstitch. With around 100 people attending including family, friends, teammates and coaches Jesse Kimbrough signed to play soccer at King College. Immediately following, Nich Neverstitch also put the ink pen to paper to sign with Tennessee Wesleyan. The two began soccer with the 3-4 age group and now have reached their dreams of one day soon taking their first steps on a college pitch. Enjoy the photo gallery from the signing ceremonies and look for more on the website and in a print edition soon.