Photo gallery: LMU versus Queens

Lincoln Memorial University hosted the 2018 Relay for Life Kickoff, two games of basketball, senior night and a net cutting celebration February 24. The Lady Railsplitters struggled at times but great play in overtime was the difference as they defeated Queens, 66-58. The number one ranked Railsplitters played the number two ranked Royals next. They were the only team to defeat the ‘Splitters this season: however, there would be no taking down number one LMU on this night as the Railsplitters simply outpaced the Royals by the final score of 80-65. Both teams honored their senior members and the men cut down the nets as SAC regular season champions. Enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.