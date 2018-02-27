Kimbrough to play college soccer with King

Jesee Kimbrough recently signed her letter of intent to play soccer with King University at Cumberland Gap High School.

She signed a letter of intent alongside fellow senior Nich Neverstitch, who signed to play soccer with Tennessee Wesleyan.

Her coach and mother, Lorri, had this to say about having two signings in one day, “This is a very exciting day for both Nich and Jesee. I am just so happy that Jesee has reached her decision and she chose a smaller school close to home. I hope she enjoys the experience and does the best she can.”

“For the longest time I really didn’t know if I wanted to play or not but Jules Herrity gave me the confidence that I could do it and Shannon Graves was there for the emotional support as I was trying to decide. I’d like to thank both of them,” said Jesee.

“This is so surreal, I really don’t think it has hit me yet. I have had great coaches along the way like my mother, Jeff Sorke and Jules. They have all helped me to become better and to accept the hard work. If I had to give others some advice I’d tell them not to let all the running and hard work intimate you,” added Jesee.

When asked what her plans were both on and off the pitch she said, “Realistically, I am fine with easing my way on the team. I understand that I will have to work hard and hopefully that will pay off as a junior and senior with some time as a starter. I also plan on working hard to get my degree. I want to become a teacher of English as a second language. I just love talking to others from different countries and if that means I have to move overseas that will be just fine with me.”

Jesee said she would like to thank everyone involved in making her better as a soccer player and person. She signed her letter in front of family, friends, teammates, coaches and school officials.