Neverstitch signs to play soccer with Tennessee Wesleyan

“I just love to play the game,” is what Cumberland Gap Panthers soccer standout Nich Neverstitch said when asked how he felt to be able to continue playing soccer. He has been playing the game since he joined a team for 3- to 4- year-old players several years ago.

With family, friends, teammates, coaches and school officials at his side Neverstitch put the ink on the paper making him the one of the newest members of the Tennessee Wesleyan soccer program. When asked how he came to the decision to play soccer with Wesleyan he said, “I got to know the coach through a soccer camp and he made me feel at home. The campus has a hometown feel to me and that was important in reaching this decision.”

He added, “I am so excited that I have this chance and I’d like to thank all my coaches, especially my dad (Matt Neverstitch) and my Lakeway coach Lance Moore. I’d like to thank God and my family for being there to support me all these years and everyone that gave me the chance to play.”

His mother Kim said, “I am very pleased about his decision because he has worked so very hard for this. It feels like it wasn’t many years ago that I had to hide behind a tree or something to watch him play as he seemed to have a little problem with me watching him but now he has reached his dream.”

Matt, Nich’s father and high school soccer coach, said, “This is so great, he is a special kid that not only is an elite athlete but is a great person as well. He has all the tools on and off the field to be a great addition to the Bulldogs.”

Both parents and his entire family were happy to see Nich sign with a school just close enough that they can go see him play almost every time he takes the pitch. Tennessee Wesleyan College is located in Athens.