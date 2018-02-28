Photo gallery: Lady Railsplitters win and move on to second round of SAC tournament

The Lady Railsplitters entered round one of the SAC tournament facing off with the Catawba Lady Indians February 28 at Tex Turner Arena in Harrogate, Tennessee. They had to withstand several runs by a pesky Catawba team to get the win and move on to a battle with Carson Newman March 3 in Greenville, South Carolina at Timmons Arena. The final score was 76-67. Here are some photos from the tournament game, please enjoy the gallery and look for more on the website and in print.