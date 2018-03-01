Claiborne County Corvette owners will hit the road March 2-3 for the spring Corvette Expo

Claiborne County and other area Corvette Owners will be meeting in Pigeon Forge March 2-3. The annual Corvette Expo brings out Corvette owners and their beautiful cars in both the spring and fall to look at the history of America’s first sports car. This spring there is a location change and it will now be held at the LeConte Center located at 2986 Teaster Lane, Pigeon Forge TN 37863. In addition to the usual activities such as the Corvette cruise, vendors, show cars and more, Danielle Colby from the American Pickers television show will be available both days for photos and autographs. Wil Cooksey will also be there for meet and greet plus he will be giving a technical seminar for Corvette owners and fans to attend. The event always draws Corvettes from all over the nation and with a new location this should be no exception. Several Corvette owners from the Claiborne area attend the shows each season.