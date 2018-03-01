Powell Valley Honor Roll

Powell Valley School has announced the Honor Roll for the second nine weeks grading period.

First grade A — Brandon Baker, Korbin Goins, Brianna Hanley, Andrew Humfleet, Allie Owens, Jake Owens, Molly Wilson.

First grade A/B — Andrew Brannon, Emily Gamble, Bryson Gibson, Eli Greene, Trinity Lord, Addison Miller, Stetson Rice, Anna Ricketts, Amillya Smith, Jaxon Taylor, Max Wilson.

Second grade A — Kelby Ausmus, Carter Johnson, Cailin Lawson, Aaron Massengill, Zachary Monaghan, Colby Weaver.

Second grade A/B — Annah Bean, Madison Carey, Gabriel Evans, Skye Hatfield, Jacob Heck, Liam Kicks, Madison Jackson, Callie Leslie, Kallista Livesay, Lillian Mezger, Michael Mezger, Delilah Mullins, Gabriele Pearman, McKenna Powers, Kendra Smith, Jacob Wilson.

Third grade A — Madison Gilbert, Leevi Goins, Willow Miracle, Haley Nash, Mikaela Owens, Jaden Pearman.

Third grade A/B — Kaydence Bolinger, John Claiborne, Jordan Dye, Layton Hinckley, Jocelyn Hunter, Tyler Medley, Mahayla Poore, Katana Russell, Megan Weaver, Jasmine Wyatt.

Fourth grade A — Kylee Centers, Jessie Davis, Kolton Goins, Whitney Martinez, Cheyenne Monday, Landyn Saylor, Jordan Walker.

Fourth grade A/B — Brandy Branscomb, Jake Carroll, Gavin Figueira, Elijah Hanley, Mariah Jenkins, John Owens, Brandi Taylor, Mahala Walker.

Fifth grade A — Jordan Bean, Gavin Owens, Madeline Surber.

Fifth grade A/B — Jayden Brooks, Kelsey Davis, Haleigh Fountain —Barrickman, Chrissa Gibson, Harmony Livesay, Levi Moore, Charles Osborne, Madelyn Osborne, Mattie Parker, Cailee Pierce, Cody Weaver.

Sixth grade A — Daniel Boring, Lukas Burkhart, Aislinn Edwards, Emily Jones, Emma Miracle, Addison Nelson, Riley Owens, Ethan Powell, Cadence Rains, Abigail Smith, Jenna Wilburn.

Sixth grade A/B — Alexandria Cilenti, Landon Crawford, Jefferson Davis, Zachary Gennoe, Steven Gibson, Alex Hatfield, Asher Hatfield, Mackenzie Hatmaker, Madison Hawkins, Raelianah Hounshel, Atlas Johnson, Tina Caylor, Jackson Nelson, Luke Osborne, Hailey Smallwood, Jonah Smiddy, Carson Smith.

Seventh grade A — Riley Wilder.

Seventh grade A/B — Cobain Bright, Jarrett Brock, Devin Byrd, Emily Ellison, Alex Johnson, Madisen Prater.

Eighth grade A — Kaley Baird, Kayce Miracle, Jake Osborne, Lance Owens.

Eighth grade A/B — Steven Dziadul, Avery Hatfield, Allie Johnson, Madison Mize, Madison Mullins, Justin Moore, Cody Myers, Jimmy Sanders, Haley Short.

All names are provided by the faculty and staff of Powell Valley School.