The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Jerry Wayne Wilder – assault, failure to report an accident

Destiny Hope Ayers – domestic assault, violation of probation for driving under the influence

Brandon Dennis Graves – introduction of contraband into a penal facility, outstanding child support attachment, failure to appear for public intoxication

Courtney Renee Hall – aggravated burglary, forgery, theft of property

Jacob Paul Butler – burglary, theft over $2,500

Jeremy Lynn Poore – theft under $1,000

Natasha Ann Russell – theft under $1,000

Jeffery Lynn Taylor – theft under $1,000

Anita Lynn Tritt – outstanding child support attachment, failure to appear for driving on a revoked license

Derrick Woodrow Miller – capias/bench warrant for theft of merchandise under $1,000

Stephen Wendell Miller – capias/bench warrant for theft of merchandise under $1,000

Amanda Lee Slusher – violations of probation for assault and two counts attempt to possess a schedule II controlled substance, failure to appear for domestic assault and possession of a schedule II controlled substance

Joseph Adam Leonard – violations of probation for introduction of contraband into a penal facility and possession of methamphetamine

Willard Hall Caldwell – violation of probation for theft under $1,000

Christopher William Powell – failure to appear for theft of property under $500

Henry Clay Muncy – failure to appear for speeding, failure to yield traffic right of way and violations of the seat belt, registration and financial responsibility laws

Terri Lynn York – failure to appear for speeding and violations of the driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws

Tiffany Lynn Bull – failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law

James Isaac Reeder – failure to appear for violation of the seat belt law

Larry Michael Seals – driving on a revoked license

Vicky Sue Marlow – driving on a suspended license (third offense)

Jerry Monroe Minton – driving on a suspended license

Wayne Joseph Frazee – violations of the driver’s license and seat belt laws

Charles DeWayne Robertson – public intoxication

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Curtislee A. Carroll – two counts domestic assault

Randy Allen Cunningham – possession of a handgun during a dangerous felony, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, violation of the financial responsibility law

James Michael Cooper – unlawful carry or possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, theft under $1,000, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Samantha Dawn Cooper – unlawful carry or possession of a weapon, tampering with evidence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule VI drugs

Edward James Jones – felony possession of a weapon

Robert D. Scalf – coercion of a witness

Travis Joe Jordan – automobile burglary, theft of property over $2,500 (auto), burglary, vandalism under $1,000, theft over $1,000

Patricia Ann Wells – criminal trespassing, outstanding child support attachment

Clint Luke Short – criminal trespassing

Danny Lee Sizelove – resisting stop, halt, frisk

Patrick Jason Wagoner – introduction of contraband into a penal facility, possession of methamphetamine, outstanding child support attachment, violation of probation for evading arrest

Theresa G. Grace – two outstanding warrants

James Anthony Houndshell – outstanding warrant (from Union County)

Ernest David Robinette – capias/bench warrant for two counts possession, manufacture, sell, delivery of a schedule III drugs

Robert Adam Goins – violations of probation for aggravated criminal trespassing, theft under $1,000 and driving on a revoked license, failure to appear for criminal trespassing, theft involving merchandise under $500 and driving on a revoked license, new charge of driving on a revoked license (third offense)

Kimberly Sue Nantz – violation of probation

James E. Cadle – violation of probation

Brian Glenn Jones – failure to appear for speeding and violations of the driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws, new charges of driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law

Amber Marie Lester – failure to appear for violations of the seat belt, traffic control device, driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws

Barbara Elliott – possession of a schedule IV drugs, public intoxication

Mark Edward Estep – simple possession of a schedule VI controlled substance

Jason Charles Seal – theft of merchandise up to $1,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license, violation of the registration law (lighting of registration plate)

Cody W. Reynolds – speeding 67/45

Olivia F. Walker – speeding 64/45

James C. Campbell – speeding 61/45

Dylan M. Schlegel – violations of the traffic control device and financial responsibility laws

Wanda Sue Bunch – driving on a suspended license, violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Paul Douglas McAfee – driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Bradyn N. Tarver – driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Joey Wayne Ray – driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Darrell P. Bussell – driving on a suspended license

Joseph Marshall Thomas – driving on a suspended license

Randy Dean Smith – violation of the financial responsibility law

Glen J. Greer – violation of the financial responsibility law

Victoria L. Simpson – violation of the financial responsibility law

Tyler A. Creech – violation of the financial responsibility law

Deseray Nicole Houndshell – violation of the financial responsibility law

Adam J. Williams – violation of the financial responsibility law

Ashley Nicole Thornton – violation of the leash law (dogs running at large)

James Acelinger Jr. – public intoxication

Matthew Nelson Carey – public intoxication

Tazewell Police Dept.

Clint Luke Short – assault, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

Shane N. Franks – assault

Brenda Lee Short – resisting arrest, disorderly conduct

Mikaela Jade Holt – violation of community corrections

Joseph Daniel Loop – violations of probation for disorderly conduct and public intoxication, failure to appear for domestic assault, theft of property under $1,000, disorderly conduct and public intoxication

Evert Ross Day – violation of probation for forgery

Savonah Marie Washburn – violation of probation, failure to appear

Gary Wayne Campbell – speeding 68/45, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Cora Lee Evans – speeding 49/30, violation of the financial responsibility law

Matthew Ryan Pahls – speeding 61/45, violation of the registration law

Evan Lynn Johnson – speeding 57/45, violation of the traffic control device law

Martha Howard Axford – speeding 70/45

Brent Michael Tolliver – speeding 69/45

Debra Hess Verna – speeding 68/45

Kimberly A. Edwards – speeding 66/45

Sarah Allen – speeding 66/45

Dalton R. Asher – speeding 65/45

Eulalia S. Miller – speeding 65/45

Anthony Dean Sims – speeding 65/45

Cody W. Reynolds – speeding 64/45

Dominic Angelo Medure – speeding 64/45

Sayde M. Sutherland – speeding 63/45

Elbert L. Helton – speeding 62/45

Delores J. McAfee – speeding 62/45

Pamela Michelle Glisson – speeding 62/45

Betty H. Woodward – speeding 61/45

Geraldine Boldin – speeding 61/45

Robin L. Lefevers – violation of the traffic control device law

Chance Trista Honeycutt – violation of the light law, simple possession of marijuana

Heather Elizabeth O’Connor – failure to yield traffic right of way, driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Brandon Martin Holland – failure to yield traffic right of way

Raymond Wayne Lipinsky – failure to yield traffic right of way

Jacob Nathaniel Reeder – following a motor vehicle too closely, violation of the financial responsibility law

Michael Timothy Lyner – distracted driving

Kimberly A. Edwards – disorderly conduct

Christopher Scott Middleton – disorderly conduct

Michael Shane Beach – violation of the registration law

Emily Elizabeth Walls – violation of the financial responsibility law

Edward Scott Butcher – public intoxication

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Wilbur Thomas Davis – driving under the influence (second offense), felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license, violation of the open container law, violation of probation for driving under the influence