Grand jury indicts 2 in Earls Hollow shooting

The Claiborne County Grand Jury has indicted two people in connection with the alleged July 11 attempted second-degree murder of Brandon Rimes, during a shootout at the Earls Hollow boat ramp in the Red Hill community.

Andrew Frost, 54, and Deborah Thompson, 52, are also facing six counts of aggravated assault. Frost is indicted on the additional count of indecent exposure.

Claiborne Sheriff’s Deputy Adam Southern was dispatched to the scene. According to his incident report, Southern states that he saw Frost laying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Frost, who was responsive, was transported to the Claiborne Medical Center. Southern states in his report that, after speaking to the witnesses, he determined that Frost and Thompson “got into an argument” with Brandon Rimes.

“(Rimes) stated Andrew Frost went to his 2015 Jeep and retrieved a black pistol. (Rimes) stated that Andrew Frost then fired several rounds at him in an attempt to kill him. (Rimes) stated he was able to get his Hi-Point .380 pistol out of … 2003 blue Ford Escape. (Rimes) stated he was at the rear of the Ford Escape and Andrew Frost was at the front. Andrew Frost then shot several rounds into the windshield in an attempt to strike (Rimes) at the back of the vehicle. (Rimes) then stated he returned fire with his Hi-Point pistol and struck Andrew Frost in the stomach. (Rimes) then stated Andrew Frost then dropped the weapon and his girlfriend Deborah Thompson then picked up the gun and shot the rest of the rounds at him,” states the incident report, in part.

All the witnesses, including two children under the age of two years, took cover behind a pickup truck during the altercation. All were transported to the Claiborne Justice Center for further questioning.

Rimes, 23, a resident of Pineville, Kentucky, was later airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.