Grand jury returns indictments

The Claiborne Grand Jury returned several indictments during its latest session, including one for Mickey Marlow, 25, who was indicted on two counts of rape of a child during events allegedly occurring on Dec. 23-24.

A true bill was returned on Justin Adam Hopson, 32, indicted on one count each of aggravated assault, false imprisonment and robbery during events allegedly occurring on Dec. 9.

Kenneth Derrick Rickett, 30, was indicted on one count each of aggravated assault and coercion of a witness during a series of events allegedly occurring on Sept. 20 and Jan. 1 through Feb. 8 of this year.

The grand jury indicted Kyle Andrew Lee, 24, on two counts of vehicular assault and one count each of driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence during events allegedly occurring on Sept. 3.

A true bill was returned on five suspects in connection with the alleged counts of theft under $1,000 and conspiracy to commit theft under $1,000. James Bray, 56, Shelia Bray, 53, Christopher Bray, 21, Angela Drinnon, 36, and Kelsie Jolly, 19, were allegedly involved during the events occurring on July 14.

Terry Edward Ellison, 34, was indicted on one count each forgery, evading arrest, the display of an imitation firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia during events allegedly occurring on June 10.

The grand jury indicted Clinton J. Walker, 31, on one count of driving under the influence during an event allegedly occurring on April 1.

Brenda Faye Phipps, 69, was indicted on one count of accessory after the fact during an event allegedly occurring on June 5.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant turning the case over to trial.