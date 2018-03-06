LMU Lady Railsplitters out in SAC 2nd round

The Lincoln Memorial Lady Railsplitters were trying to create some magical moments of their own as they entered into the 2018 South Atlantic Conference post-season tournament.

They earned a home game to begin the tournament and the Tex Turner Arena faithful gave the Lady Railsplitters the additional edge needed to defeat Catawba during the quarter final game Feb. 28.

LMU was strong during the first two periods but Catawba came on and gave the LMU fans a scare. Several times throughout the game the score was tied but one final push at the end of the game sealed the deal, 76-67. The win allowed the Lady ‘Splitters to move on to semi-final play against rival Carson Newman in Greenville, South Carolina, at Timmons arena. The Lady ‘Splitters defeated the then number three Carson Newman team just weeks ago and wanted another chance to upset their rival.

The Lady Railsplitters led after one period of play 25-23 and were looking to get the big win. Unfortunately, the game began to turn during the second period as they were outscored 21-17. They rallied back during the third period but Carson Newman still outscored the Lady ‘Splitters by two points at 14-12. LMU needed a huge final period but they were outscored by two points once again and fell by the final score of 79-73. Head Coach Krystal Evans and team just simply couldn’t get the break they needed or the big shot needed to start the come back run to steal the game. With the loss the Lady Railsplitters exit the SAC tournament but may continue playing if chosen in the NCAA D2 tournament as an at large bid recipient.

The Lady Railsplitters finished this portion of the schedule with an 18-11 record.