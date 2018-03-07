DEADLINE: The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net.

New Tazewell United Methodist Church

The New Tazewell United Methodist Church is hosting a series of medical related meetings called “Doc Talks” the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. The meetings are free and open to the public. The next meeting will be March 8. The church is located at 965 Old Knoxville Road, New Tazewell, across from Coffey Funeral Home.

Liberty Baptist Church

Revival will begin at Liberty on March 10. All services begin at 7 p.m. with the exception of Sunday night, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Rev. John Hall, Rev. Steve Moyers and Rev. Tommy Louthan Jr. will be the visiting preachers. Everyone is invited to attend. Rev. Kenny Clark, pastor

Indian Creek Baptist Church

The regular monthly singing will be held at Indian Creek Baptist Church March 11 at 6 p.m. Special singers will be the Warwick Family and others. Everyone is welcome.

Dogwood Heights Baptist Church

The Heavenly Heirs with David Painter will be at Dogwood Heights Baptist Church March 11 during the morning service. Tell everyone you see and bring a friend. Don’t forget to set your clock forward Saturday night.

Young’s Chapel Baptist Church

The monthly singing will be held March 11 at 7 p.m. Visiting singers will be the Large Family. Everyone is invited to attend. Pastor, Travis Singleton.

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church welcomes everyone to Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening service at 6 p.m. The King James Version Bible is used. The church is located at 1250 Pine Hill Road. Rev. Terry Herrell, pastor.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church

Regular services include: Sunday School every Sunday at 10 a.m. with worship to follow at 11. Sunday night every first and third Sunday at 6 p.m. Also fifth Sunday night singing at 6 p.m. Pastor Kenny Williams and the congregation invite everyone.

Free Drug Testing Kits

The Stand in the Gap coalition (SIGCO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization and is providing free saliva based drug testing kits with instructions. They are called “give me a reason” (GMAR) kits. Anyone with questions about or needing to obtain GMAR kits or information regarding addiction treatment or anyone interested in getting involved with SIGCO or volunteering in the office, with the jail ministry or in any other area of SIGCO can call the Stand in the Gap office, located at 502 Pennlyn Ave. in Cumberland Gap, at 423-300-1302. Leave a message with contact information and someone will return the call. You may also email standntgap@gmail.com or mail P.O. Box 539, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.

Chapel of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Chapel of the Good Shepherd, the only Lutheran Church in Union County, holds worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in the Sharps Chapel Community Center, 1542 Sharps Chapel Road. For more information phone 865-279-1279, or visit chapelofthegoodshepherd@outlook.com

Appalachian Aglow

Appalachian Aglow meets bi-monthly at the home of Lisa Leonard in New Tazewell. If interested, call 865-585-0091 for directions and information.

Claiborne County Ministerial Association

Pastors and preachers of Claiborne County, the Claiborne County Ministerial Association needs your help. We now only have a few members. We do volunteer chaplain work at Claiborne Medical Center and 15-minute Daily Devotions on WNTT Radio. If God leads you to be a part of this ministry, we meet once a month at the Claiborne Medical Center conference room on the fourth Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. For further information call 865-585-7112. President, Kenny Clark.

FBC Deaf and Hearing Impaired Worship

The addition of a deaf interpreter for the Sunday morning worship service has brought a new ministry to First Baptist Church in New Tazewell. To learn more, call 423-626-5401 or visit at 814 Buchanan Road, next to Laurel Manor Nursing Home.

Midway Baptist Church

Everyone is invited to be a part of our services. We know you will be blessed. Sunday morning services: 10 a.m. Worship services: 11 a.m. Sunday night services: 7 p.m. Wednesday night: Adult Bible study, Youth services and Children’s program at 7 p.m. Senior Ministry: Every first and third Tuesday at 11 a.m. Ronnie Pressnell, Pastor. Kenny Trent, Assoc. Pastor. Jason Miracle, Youth Pastor.

Regional Education Center

The Regional Education Center, an FBC Ministry Center, is located at 1724 Epps Street in Tazewell. They distribute food boxes on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Residents of Claiborne County need to bring proof of residence and income. The center is located behind the courthouse in Tazewell.

Thompson Chapel United Methodist Church

The Thompson Chapel Clothing Bank is in need of any and all donations. We are open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 626-3913 or 626-4435 for info.

Twin City Baptist Church

Twin City Baptist Church now offers sign language interpretation of the services. Everyone is welcome.