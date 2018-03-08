Claiborne County Archives awarded Archives Development Grant

Secretary of State Tre Hargett is proud to announce the Claiborne County Archives received an Archives Development Grant.

The grants, distributed through the Tennessee State Library and Archives, help develop local county archives.

“These grants give local archivists the tools they need to properly preserve our state’s history. Each of our great state’s 95 counties holds a piece of the story that makes the Volunteer State what it is today. I’m proud we can help ensure our history lives on for future generations,” Secretary Hargett said.

The Claiborne County Archives received a $2,200 grant to purchase archival conservation supplies.

“This announcement from the Library and Archives is great news for Claiborne County,” said Sen. Frank Niceley (R-Strawberry Plains). “Many people use these archives as a resource to research the heritage and culture of our community. The tools provided through these grants will help preserve our history by ensuring our archives are properly stored. I appreciate all the work of our local officials to help secure these funds.”

The Library and Archives is awarding $45,500 in state funds to develop and enhance 17 local county archives across Tennessee.

“I appreciate Secretary Hargett’s investment in our community,” said Rep. Jerry Sexton (R-Bean Station). “These funds will improve how we preserve our important historical documents so that future generations can access them and have the opportunity to study Claiborne County’s rich history.”