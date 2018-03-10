The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.

Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office

Johnathan Basil Branch – two counts aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, four counts aggravated domestic assault, one count felony evading arrest

Virgil E. Lefevers – aggravated assault

Rodney Bruce Johnson – vehicular assault, driving under the influence (third offense), violation of the financial responsibility law, violations of probation for auto burglary, burglary, driving under the influence, failure to appear for violations of the seat belt, driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws

Christopher Jason Biggres – violation of an order of protection, coercion of a witness

Robert Raymond Widner – violation of an order of protection

Mary Ann Hammonds – possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, manufacture, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell/deliver, manufacture, possession of a schedule IV drugs with the intent to sell/deliver (under one-half gram x 4)

Pamela Gail Brooks – fraudulent use of a debit card, theft of property

Kimberly Sherice Stevenson – criminal impersonation, criminal trespassing

Billy Joe Hammons – manufacture, possession, sell, delivery of methamphetamine

Marcus Jake Middleton – possession of methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license

Deanna Gulley Johnson – possession, sell of a schedule II and a schedule III drugs

Julia Roseann Johnson – manufacture, possession of a schedule II drugs with the intent to sale/deliver

Drick W. Ramsey – possession of a schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia

Dennis Anthony Collins – vandalism under $1,000, theft of property under $10,000

Michael Allen Fletcher – evading arrest, theft under $1,000, driving on a revoked license

David Mitchell Mayes – revoked bond

Michelle Lee Mayes – revoked bond

Gary Wayne Raby – capias/bench warrant for resisting arrest and driving on a revoked license (second offense), failure to appear for driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law, new charge of driving on a revoked license

Cassandra Lenora Carroll – violations of probation for possession of a schedule II drugs and theft under $500, failure to appear for possession of a schedule II drugs

Vnce Edward Littrell – violation of probation for theft under $1,000

Christopher B. Carroll – failure to appear for resisting, stop, halt, frisk

Shelby Louis Daniels – failure to appear on a violation of probation for driving on a suspended license

Avil Lucius Williams – driving on a revoked license

Randell Lee Kelly – driving on a suspended license

Joseph Christopher Reams – public intoxication

New Tazewell Police Dept.

Ricky Todd Lefevers – aggravated assault

Evelyn J. Masser – assault

Melissa Nicole Farley – harassment, criminal trespassing

Christina Nicole Barnard – criminal impersonation, possession of a schedule III drugs, theft under $1,000, violations of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

Joey Nathan Smith – leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license

Tyler Anthony Ray Black – speeding 51/30

John K. Kerbtson – speeding 64/45

Marissca Eakins – two counts violations of the child restraint law, one count each violations of the driver’s license (failure to carry) and registration laws

Mark Edward McIntosh – following a motor vehicle too closely, violation of the financial responsibility law

Roger Gale Loop Jr. – possession of a schedule II drugs

Christopher Charles Ball – simple possession of marijuana

Christopher B. Carroll – outstanding warrant

Margo Renee Smith – capias/bench warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

John Creed Chadwell – violations of probation for criminal trespassing, evading arrest and resisting arrest, failure to appear for criminal impersonation, criminal trespassing, evading arrest, resisting stop, halt, frisk, possession of a schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia and theft under $500

Jonathon Thomas Sutton – violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell

Ted Baker Jr. – violation of probation for the sell of a schedule II controlled substance

Brandy Nicole Jones – violation of probation for theft under $1,000, new charge of driving on a suspended license

Delsia Faith Anglian – violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia (from Union County)

Nicole Alesha Shore – failure to appear for resisting stop, halt, frisk and possession of drug paraphernalia

Jerry Lynn Foister – driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Wesley Blake Brogan – driving on a suspended license (fourth offense), violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws

Michael F. Digrigorio – violation of the registration law

Charles Goodie – violation of the financial responsibility law

Ashley Nicole Thornton – violation of the financial responsibility law

Tazewell Police Dept.

Robert Dean Bussell – criminal trespassing

Terry Wayne Bynum – criminal trespassing

Jessica Nicole Miller – speeding 85/45

Cameron Paige McAbee – speeding 69/45

Aaron Michael Miracle – speeding 67/45

Betty June Wilhoit – speeding 52/30

Nathan B. Collins – speeding 65/45

Bailey E. Wilson – violations of the light and registration laws

Clint Luke Short – outstanding state warrant for theft under $1,000

Ernest Harold Johnson – capias/bench warrant for a violation of probation, failure to appear for driving under the influence (second offense), possession of a schedule II drugs, driving on a revoked license (second offense) and violation of the financial responsibility law

Larry David Smith – failure to appear for violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility laws

Randy Trevor Ayers – failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia

Kelly Nicole Burnette – possession of an unlawful prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael Allen Fletcher – theft of property under $1,000

Tahlena Niccole Snodgrass – driving on a revoked license

Roy M. Warwick – driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law

Jeffery Lynn Taylor – public intoxication

Charles Anthony Dyer – public intoxication

Tennessee Hwy. Patrol

Joseph Arthur Mills – driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, simple possession of a schedule VI drugs, driving on a suspended license, violations of the open container and implied consent laws

Jessica Lynn Bryant – driving under the influence

Kenny Wayne Lawson – driving on a revoked license ( second and sixth offenses), driving on a suspended license

Jason D. Wilt – driving on a revoked license (fifth offense), failure to exercise due care

Mark Anthony Eldridge – violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia (from Union County)