Public Records
The following public records are the only public records that have been made available to the Claiborne Progress. If you feel that there has been an omission or other error, please contact the appropriate agency. As addresses are not always included in these reports, some misidentification can occur with individuals having the same name as others. Persons listed as being arrested or receiving citations should not be considered guilty or convicted as they have not been found to be so in a court of law at the times these records are filed. Since records are printed as received, the list is controlled by the appropriate agencies involved; we are unable to change or omit names or information.
Claiborne Co. Sheriff’s Office
Johnathan Basil Branch – two counts aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, four counts aggravated domestic assault, one count felony evading arrest
Virgil E. Lefevers – aggravated assault
Rodney Bruce Johnson – vehicular assault, driving under the influence (third offense), violation of the financial responsibility law, violations of probation for auto burglary, burglary, driving under the influence, failure to appear for violations of the seat belt, driver’s license, registration and financial responsibility laws
Christopher Jason Biggres – violation of an order of protection, coercion of a witness
Robert Raymond Widner – violation of an order of protection
Mary Ann Hammonds – possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, manufacture, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell/deliver, manufacture, possession of a schedule IV drugs with the intent to sell/deliver (under one-half gram x 4)
Pamela Gail Brooks – fraudulent use of a debit card, theft of property
Kimberly Sherice Stevenson – criminal impersonation, criminal trespassing
Billy Joe Hammons – manufacture, possession, sell, delivery of methamphetamine
Marcus Jake Middleton – possession of methamphetamine, driving on a suspended license
Deanna Gulley Johnson – possession, sell of a schedule II and a schedule III drugs
Julia Roseann Johnson – manufacture, possession of a schedule II drugs with the intent to sale/deliver
Drick W. Ramsey – possession of a schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia
Dennis Anthony Collins – vandalism under $1,000, theft of property under $10,000
Michael Allen Fletcher – evading arrest, theft under $1,000, driving on a revoked license
David Mitchell Mayes – revoked bond
Michelle Lee Mayes – revoked bond
Gary Wayne Raby – capias/bench warrant for resisting arrest and driving on a revoked license (second offense), failure to appear for driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law, new charge of driving on a revoked license
Cassandra Lenora Carroll – violations of probation for possession of a schedule II drugs and theft under $500, failure to appear for possession of a schedule II drugs
Vnce Edward Littrell – violation of probation for theft under $1,000
Christopher B. Carroll – failure to appear for resisting, stop, halt, frisk
Shelby Louis Daniels – failure to appear on a violation of probation for driving on a suspended license
Avil Lucius Williams – driving on a revoked license
Randell Lee Kelly – driving on a suspended license
Joseph Christopher Reams – public intoxication
New Tazewell Police Dept.
Ricky Todd Lefevers – aggravated assault
Evelyn J. Masser – assault
Melissa Nicole Farley – harassment, criminal trespassing
Christina Nicole Barnard – criminal impersonation, possession of a schedule III drugs, theft under $1,000, violations of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia
Joey Nathan Smith – leaving the scene of an accident, driving on a suspended license
Tyler Anthony Ray Black – speeding 51/30
John K. Kerbtson – speeding 64/45
Marissca Eakins – two counts violations of the child restraint law, one count each violations of the driver’s license (failure to carry) and registration laws
Mark Edward McIntosh – following a motor vehicle too closely, violation of the financial responsibility law
Roger Gale Loop Jr. – possession of a schedule II drugs
Christopher Charles Ball – simple possession of marijuana
Christopher B. Carroll – outstanding warrant
Margo Renee Smith – capias/bench warrant for possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia
John Creed Chadwell – violations of probation for criminal trespassing, evading arrest and resisting arrest, failure to appear for criminal impersonation, criminal trespassing, evading arrest, resisting stop, halt, frisk, possession of a schedule II drugs and drug paraphernalia and theft under $500
Jonathon Thomas Sutton – violation of probation for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to sell
Ted Baker Jr. – violation of probation for the sell of a schedule II controlled substance
Brandy Nicole Jones – violation of probation for theft under $1,000, new charge of driving on a suspended license
Delsia Faith Anglian – violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia (from Union County)
Nicole Alesha Shore – failure to appear for resisting stop, halt, frisk and possession of drug paraphernalia
Jerry Lynn Foister – driving on a revoked license, violation of the financial responsibility law
Wesley Blake Brogan – driving on a suspended license (fourth offense), violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws
Michael F. Digrigorio – violation of the registration law
Charles Goodie – violation of the financial responsibility law
Ashley Nicole Thornton – violation of the financial responsibility law
Tazewell Police Dept.
Robert Dean Bussell – criminal trespassing
Terry Wayne Bynum – criminal trespassing
Jessica Nicole Miller – speeding 85/45
Cameron Paige McAbee – speeding 69/45
Aaron Michael Miracle – speeding 67/45
Betty June Wilhoit – speeding 52/30
Nathan B. Collins – speeding 65/45
Bailey E. Wilson – violations of the light and registration laws
Clint Luke Short – outstanding state warrant for theft under $1,000
Ernest Harold Johnson – capias/bench warrant for a violation of probation, failure to appear for driving under the influence (second offense), possession of a schedule II drugs, driving on a revoked license (second offense) and violation of the financial responsibility law
Larry David Smith – failure to appear for violations of the driver’s license and financial responsibility laws
Randy Trevor Ayers – failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia
Kelly Nicole Burnette – possession of an unlawful prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael Allen Fletcher – theft of property under $1,000
Tahlena Niccole Snodgrass – driving on a revoked license
Roy M. Warwick – driving on a suspended license, violation of the financial responsibility law
Jeffery Lynn Taylor – public intoxication
Charles Anthony Dyer – public intoxication
Tennessee Hwy. Patrol
Joseph Arthur Mills – driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while under the influence, simple possession of a schedule VI drugs, driving on a suspended license, violations of the open container and implied consent laws
Jessica Lynn Bryant – driving under the influence
Kenny Wayne Lawson – driving on a revoked license ( second and sixth offenses), driving on a suspended license
Jason D. Wilt – driving on a revoked license (fifth offense), failure to exercise due care
Mark Anthony Eldridge – violation of probation for possession of drug paraphernalia (from Union County)