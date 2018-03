In the March 7 issue of the Claiborne Progress, in the article “Grand Jury indicts 2 in Earls Hollow shooting,” the person who was later airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center was incorrectly named. Andrew Frost was the person who sustained injury during the alleged shootout and was later transported from the Claiborne Medical Center to Knoxville. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused all involved in this incident.