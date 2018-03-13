Panthers play well in jamboree

With spring sports comes boys high school soccer and Cumberland Gap High School is looking to have another great season.

The Cumberland Gap boys’ soccer team kicked off their 2018 season with two varsity and one junior varsity wins at the Scott County Jamboree, held March 10. On the varsity side, the Panthers defeated Stone Memorial 3-0 and Scott County 3-0; they defeated the junior varsity Stone Memorial 3-0 as well.

For varsity, Jayson Upton led the scoring with two goals in each game, followed by Nich Neverstitch who added one goal per game. The Panthers are coached by Matt Neverstitch.

The 2018 season will now get underway and soccer fans couldn’t be happier.