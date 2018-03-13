Photo gallery: Queens defeats LMU in Southeast Regional Championship

The LMU Railsplitters were upset by Queens in the NCAA D2, Southeast Regional Championship March 13. The number seven ranked Queens had been defeated by number one LMU three times this season but got revenge during the championship game in Harrogate, Tennessee. The final score was 69-57. The Royals’ shooting from behind the three point line was the difference as they made eight compared to LMU’s three.

During the post-game press conference LMU Head Coach Josh Schertz spoke of his team, “We fought hard tonight but sometimes the shots go down and sometimes they don’t. Take nothing away from Queens, they did what they had to do for the win.”

With the win, Queens will now travel to South Dakota to represent the Southeast Region in the Elite Eight. LMU finishes the season with a season-best 32 wins against one loss. Here is a gallery of photos from the game, please enjoy and look for more on the website and in an upcoming print edition.