The UT-TSU Extension Partnership in Claiborne County is offering two upcoming basket workshops.

The first workshop, for a bean pot basket, will be held March 24, from 10 a.m. until complete. The workshop will be at Servolution Health Services in Powell Valley. The bean pot design comes from a reproduction of an old basket that was made in Pennsylvania. It is particularly nice hanging by its wire handle, it can decorate a hearth or tabletop as well … possibly even a great “primitive” Easter basket. Participants will be learning the heritage skill of basket making as they make this basket. The cost for the workshop is $25, which covers the supplies to make the basket. Call the extension office at 423-626-3742 to register or for more information. You must register for this workshop by March 23.

You will need to bring, a dishpan, 7-8 heavy duty spring type clothes pins or clamps, old scissors, tape measure, pencil, case knife and pocket knife, an awl, needle nose pliers, an old towel, and your lunch and any snacks to this workshop.

The second workshop, for a “Tisket-Tasket” basket, will be held March 27 at the extension office in Tazewell from 9 a.m. until complete.

The “Tisket-Tasket” basket is a great catch-all basket with a wooden swing handle and a fabric lining. Participants will be learning the heritage skill of basket making as they make this basket; fabric and sewing machines will also be available to make a matching lining for your basket. The cost for the workshop is $30, which covers the supplies to make the basket. Call the extension office at 423-626-3742 to register or for more information. You must register for this workshop by March 23.

You will need to bring, a dishpan, 7-8 heavy duty spring type clothes pins or clamps, old scissors, tape measure, pencil, case knife and pocket knife, an awl, needle nose pliers, an old towel, and any snacks to this workshop. You can go out to lunch or bring a lunch to eat while working on your basket.

This workshop and all programs offered by Extension are open to anyone who would like to participate. If you would like to learn more about how UT-TSU Extension serves Claiborne County you can visit the office, call us at 423-626-3742, visit our website at claiborne.tennessee.edu, like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/extensionclaiborne), or follow us on Twitter @ClaiborneExt.