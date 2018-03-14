Students highlighted in 4-H County Hog Show

Claiborne County’s 4-H members got the opportunity to present hogs and exhibit the skills they had attained during the Claiborne County 4-H 2017 Hog Show, held at the University of Tennessee Brehm Animal Science Building. Bret Asbury, John Brogan, Isaac Heck, Kenna Lambert, Cody Mabes, Eli Mundy, Cade Rogers and Haley Simmons showed a total of 18 hogs at the County Show.

This year’s 4-H Hog Show was divided into three Showmanship classes, six Market-Hog classes, and three Purebred classes. Bret Asbury won Senior High Showmanship (ninth thru 12th grades) followed by Cade Rogers in second place, Kenna Lambert in third, and Cody Mabes in fourth. Haley Simmons won Senior High Showmanship for Campbell County. Eli Mundy won Junior High Showmanship (seventh and eighth grades) followed by John Brogan in second and Isaac Heck in third. Eli also won Overall Showman for Claiborne County. In Showmanship the 4-H member is judged on how he or she exhibits their project animal and how well they can answer questions asked by the judge about their animal.

In Market-Hog Classes: Eli Mundy won first place in Class 1. Cade Rogers won first place in Class 2 followed by Bret Asbury in second, Isaac Heck in third, John Brogan in fourth, and Cody Mabes in fifth. Eli Mundy won first place in Class 3 followed by John Brogan in second, Kenna Lambert in third, and Cody Mabes in fourth. Cade Rogers won first place in Class 4 followed by Bret Asbury in second. Isaac Heck won first place in Class 5. Kenna Lambert won first place in Class 6. Eli Mundy won Grand Champion Market-Hog with his Class 3 winning hog and Reserve Champion Market-Hog with his Class 1 winning hog.

We had four entries in our Purebred Hog category; Eli Mundy won first place in the Purebred Yorkshire Gilt Class followed by Haley Simmons in second. Eli Mundy won Grand Purebred Yorkshire Gilt and Grand Purebred Yorkshire Barrow. Bret Asbury won Grand Purebred Spotted Gilt.

The Claiborne County Extension Staff would like to say “Thank You” to all of our 4-H members, their families, and all volunteers that have helped our 4-H members for making our county hog show a success. These 4-H members also competed in the Regional Hog Show.