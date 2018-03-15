New author book signing slated Saturday

New author Tammy McMurray Redmond invites the community to a book signing at Claiborne County Public Library on Saturday, from 10 a.m. until noon.

Her first book — “To Catch a Hummingbird” — was recently released by GAP! PUBLISHING. Publisher Elaine Lambert Smith says, “To Catch a Hummingbird recalls a time of innocence and wonder while growing up in Powell Valley near the historic Cumberland Gap. Each chapter reveals a new adventure and a compelling love of home, family and community.”

Redmond is a native of East Tennessee. She said her rich southern heritage, Christian faith and humble beginnings have inspired her to write uplifting nonfiction and fiction books about life in Appalachia.

She developed a love of books and reading early in life while growing up in Arthur, Tennessee, located in the Powell Valley area near the historic Cumberland Gap. She became interested in writing around the age of 16.

Today, Redmond works in healthcare administration and has an associate’s degree in nursing from Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee, and a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum College in Greeneville, Tennessee. She also is writing a series of books for children.

During the book signing event, Redmond will read a few of her favorite passages and share some interesting photos. She also will take questions and explain why she wrote about this specific time in her life while growing up in Powell Valley.

Light refreshments will be served. The library is located at 1304 Old Knoxville Road in Tazewell, Tennessee. For directions, call 423-626-5414.