Church Events

Pleasant Point Missionary Baptist Church

The church will be having a foot washing on March 24 at 7 p.m.

Sugar Grove Baptist Church

The monthly singing will be March 24 at 7 p.m. Special singers will be Gospel Lights and the Cosby Family. Pastor Tom Louthan invites everyone to attend.

First Baptist Church

First Baptist Church New Tazewell will celebrate Easter March 24 at 1 p.m. There will be Easter children’s activities. The rain date is March 31. On Easter Sunday, April 1, there will be a sunrise service followed by breakfast at 7 a.m.; Sunday school for all ages at 9:15 a.m.; Easter worship service at 10:30 a.m. The church is located at 814 Buchanan Rd., New Tazewell. For more information call 423-626-5401.

Young’s Chapel Baptist Church

Young’s Chapel Baptist Church will be starting revival March 25 at 7 p.m. nightly. Preachers will be Larry Carmon and Bruce Ramsey. Everyone is welcome to attend. Come expecting a blessing. Pastor, Travis Singleton.

New Hope Missionary Baptist Church

The Easter play “Born to Take My Place” will be March 25 at 6 p.m. Regular services are: Sunday School, 10 a.m. and worship, 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome. Robert Minton, pastor.

VBS Training

It’s Vacation Bible School training time at Dogwood Heights Baptist Church for the Cumberland Gap Baptist Association. Training will be March 26, with a meal at 6 p.m. and training sessions from 7-8:30 p.m. This training will have fun, food and exciting learning opportunities. It is free of charge and open to everyone. Door prizes will be given away. Please let us know if you and your church will be attending by contacting Dennis Wilder, director of missions at CGBA, at 423-869-8716.

New Beginning Baptist Church

New Beginning Baptist Church will host their annual Egg Hunt on March 31, beginning at noon. All area children and their parents are invited and welcome to attend. Free hot dogs will be served. New Beginning is located at 2305 Highway 63, about Four miles west of U.S. 25E in Harrogate. The phone number is 423-869-7378, website is nbbctn.com. Please call or visit the website if you need further information.

Gap Creek Baptist Church

The youth Of Gap Creek Baptist Church will be hosting a Pancake Breakfast to raise money for the Mission Team on April 7 from 7:30-10 a.m. For $5 you will receive all you can eat pancakes, sausage, coffee, milk or juice and a ticket for a drawing. What a great deal! The Bible tells us that “It is written, Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that proceedeth out of the mouth of God.” Come eat with us so we can take the word of God to others. Feel free to contact the church office with any questions: 423-869-2808. Gap Creek Baptist Church is located at 200 Arthur Rd., Arthur, TN 37724. All proceeds will benefit the Mission Team’s journey to the Philippines.

New Tazewell United Methodist Church

The New Tazewell United Methodist Church is hosting a series of medical related meetings called “Doc Talks” the second Thursday of each month at 6 p.m. The meetings are free and open to the public. The next meeting will be April 12. The church is located at 965 Old Knoxville Road, New Tazewell, across from Coffey Funeral Home.

Davis Creek Primitive Baptist Church

There is a singing, fellowship and a potluck supper every third Saturday from 5-7 p.m. The next one is scheduled for April 21. The church is located in Speedwell.

New Beginning Christian Academy

New Beginning Christian Academy (NBCA) is considering adding a 3-and 4-year-old Preschool to the Christian School for the 2018-2019 school year, beginning in August. If you or someone you know would be interested in sending your child to a Preschool with Biblical values and curriculum, please come to a Preschool Interest Meeting on April 26, at 6 p.m. Please contact the school office at 423-869-7378 or Pastor Donnie Bannister at 423-526-4491 if you have questions. NBCA is located at 2305 Highway 63, about 4 miles west of Highway 25E in Harrogate.

Fairview Baptist Church

Come and join us at Fairview Baptist Church. Sunday school for all ages, 10 a.m.; worship service, 11 a.m.; Sunday night service, 6 p.m. Rev. Adam Daniels, pastor.

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church welcomes everyone to Sunday School at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and evening service at 6 p.m. The King James Version Bible is used. The church is located at 1250 Pine Hill Road. Rev. Terry Herrell, pastor.

Mt. Zion Baptist Church

Regular services include: Sunday School every Sunday at 10 a.m. with worship to follow at 11. Sunday night every first and third Sunday at 6 p.m. Also fifth Sunday night singing at 6 p.m. Pastor Kenny Williams and the congregation invite everyone.

Free Drug Testing Kits

The Stand in the Gap coalition (SIGCO) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, faith-based organization and is providing free saliva based drug testing kits with instructions. They are called “give me a reason” (GMAR) kits. Anyone with questions about or needing to obtain GMAR kits or information regarding addiction treatment or anyone interested in getting involved with SIGCO or volunteering in the office, with the jail ministry or in any other area of SIGCO can call the Stand in the Gap office, located at 502 Pennlyn Ave. in Cumberland Gap, at 423-300-1302. Leave a message with contact information and someone will return the call. You may also email standntgap@gmail.com or mail P.O. Box 539, Cumberland Gap, TN 37724.

Chapel of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church

Chapel of the Good Shepherd, the only Lutheran Church in Union County, holds worship services on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. in the Sharps Chapel Community Center, 1542 Sharps Chapel Road. For more information phone 865-279-1279, or visit chapelofthegoodshepherd@outlook.com

Appalachian Aglow

Appalachian Aglow meets bi-monthly at the home of Lisa Leonard in New Tazewell. If interested, call 865-585-0091 for directions and information.

Claiborne County Ministerial Association

Pastors and preachers of Claiborne County, the Claiborne County Ministerial Association needs your help. We now only have a few members. We do volunteer chaplain work at Claiborne Medical Center and 15-minute Daily Devotions on WNTT Radio. If God leads you to be a part of this ministry, we meet once a month at the Claiborne Medical Center conference room on the fourth Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. For further information call 865-585-7112. President, Kenny Clark.

FBC Deaf and Hearing Impaired Worship

The addition of a deaf interpreter for the Sunday morning worship service has brought a new ministry to First Baptist Church in New Tazewell. To learn more, call 423-626-5401 or visit at 814 Buchanan Road, next to Laurel Manor Nursing Home.

Midway Baptist Church

Everyone is invited to be a part of our services. We know you will be blessed. Sunday morning services: 10 a.m. Worship services: 11 a.m. Sunday night services: 7 p.m. Wednesday night: Adult Bible study, Youth services and Children’s program at 7 p.m. Senior Ministry: Every first and third Tuesday at 11 a.m. Ronnie Pressnell, Pastor. Kenny Trent, Assoc. Pastor. Jason Miracle, Youth Pastor.

Regional Education Center

The Regional Education Center, an FBC Ministry Center, is located at 1724 Epps Street in Tazewell. They distribute food boxes on Tuesday mornings from 9 a.m. to noon. Residents of Claiborne County need to bring proof of residence and income. The center is located behind the courthouse in Tazewell.

Thompson Chapel United Methodist Church

The Thompson Chapel Clothing Bank is in need of any and all donations. We are open Wednesday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call 626-3913 or 626-4435 for info.

Twin City Baptist Church

Twin City Baptist Church now offers sign language interpretation of the services. Everyone is welcome.