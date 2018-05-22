Boldon has huge weekend, wins individual regional championship

For years and years, Jimmy Boldon had dreamed of winning a regional fishing championship and has worked hard in pursuit of it. “Minner” as many know him, has been a strong supporter of area high school and middle school fishing teams serving as boat captain but May 11-12 was his day to shine. He entered the Tennessee Bass Federation, Eastern Regional held on Nickajack lake and came away with the plaque.

Facing a field consisting of 24 bass fishing clubs with six-man teams, 72 boats and 144 fishermen and women, Boldon caught 16.99 pounds the first day and backed it up with 6.23 pounds on the second day making the total 23.22 pounds which was good enough for the individual win.

After it was all over Boldon said this, “It took me a very long time to win this and I am so very thankful.”