Vacationing on Norris Lake

Jan Runions | Claiborne Progress

The season of warm sun, blue skies and turquoise waters has begun on Norris Lake. Each year, thousands of tourists make the journey to its shores, as they leave their worries behind and embrace what is the jewel of Claiborne County. Norris Lake flows 73 miles up the Clinch and 56 miles up the Powell Rivers, kissing the shoreline with its majestic waters as it makes its way through Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger and Union counties. The manmade lake was created by the Tennessee Valley Authority in response to the production of electricity via the Norris Dam project, completed in 1936.