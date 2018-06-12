The Tazewell Speedway racing family has always been supportive of its members in need, and a few weeks ago they found out that one of their own has just began a battle against a tough opponent.

Long time track employee and chaplain Danny Sexton is now in the thoughts and prayers of not only the Tazewell Speedway racing family, but the entire dirt racing family all over the nation.

Anyone who has attended the driver’s meeting has heard Sexton speak and pray before each race program begins. He often speaks about each of us having a purpose for being here and he urges them to find theirs.

Many race drivers and fans have now found their purpose. June 30 will be the scheduled date for the Dirt Cars for Danny Car Show and Benefit. The show will be held at the Claiborne County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. It will feature a car show with race cars and more, live auction, silent auction, bake sale, face painting, music, cake walk, food and drinks and more.

The Tazewell Speedway family oftentimes will have dust ups on and off the track, but when one of its members is in need they always rally around them and their family. If you are interested in donating items contact Wesley Womack, Shanna McKnight or contact the speedway at 423-626-2222.