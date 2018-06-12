Midway hosts girls basketball camp

Midway Elementary School used the final week of May to host the 2018 girls basketball camp. With rain falling daily, the kids were fortunate to have an inside activity to attend.

The camp focused around fundamentals such as passing, dribbling and shooting. With 20 girls attending, there was lots of time for one-on-one instructions.

“It doesn’t matter what school they were from. We all were here to learn, have fun and fellowship together. I’d like to thank the many sponsors that helped put this camp on and for all the volunteers that made it a success,” said Midway Lady Red Devil’s Head Coach Misty Cox Hardy.

Smiles were everywhere as the players played against each other and worked on individual skills, but the camp highlight was seeing the smallest kids defeat the coaches in three-on-three play.

There may have been some “sketchy” play during this game but only the coaches know.