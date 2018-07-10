Diabetes is a complicated disease that can strike fear, confusion and helplessness in diagnosed people and caregivers. People with diabetes must deal not only with their disease but also with the impact this has on their lives and emotions. A self-management approach to diabetes education gives people the knowledge, tools and confidence to take day-by-day responsibility of their diabetes care.

On July 26, the Claiborne County Health Department and University of Tennessee Extension will be offering a free Take Charge of Your Diabetes Program workshop. The six-week program is designed for people with diabetes and caregivers to learn basic skills necessary to self-manage their diabetes and work effectively with their health care professionals.

The Take Charge of Your Diabetes Program is conducted by two leaders certified by Stanford University Diabetes Self-Management Program Master Trainers. Classes will be held every Thursday beginning at 2 p.m. at Tazewell Senior Citizens Center.

This is a fun, skill-building program designed for persons with diabetes or family members of someone with diabetes. Participants learn skills that help them take day-to-day responsibility for their diabetes care and work effectively with their health care professionals.

For more information and to register for the class, call Carol Brandon at 423-626-3742.

This workshop and all programs offered by Extension are open to anyone who would like to participate. If you would like to learn more about how UT-TSU Extension serves Claiborne County you can visit the office, call us at 423-626-3742, visit our website at claiborne.tennessee.edu, like us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/extensionclaiborne), or follow us on Twitter @ClaiborneExt.