Poore competes in national cornhole tournament

Rick Poore competed in a national cornhole tournament at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino in North Carolina, July 11-15 with $50,000 in guaranteed prize money to be won.

The event was the 2018 American Cornhole League World Championship and was presented by Johnsonville.

Poore participated in both team and individual play. Although he fell short of the finals, he was able to finish 12th out of over 100 in his bracket.

Poore said, “I didn’t reach the finals this time but maybe next year.”

Hundreds of players attended and participated in the contest, which was broadcast live on ESPN 3 and will later be seen on other ESPN network channels on replay.